degrees of seperation from the pros

I just thought about this thread due to a response @gerblack posted in the "3 favorite college teams" thread. He mentioned that he played HS ball with a guy that is a coach now. Was just wondering what others degrees of separation from a pro sports everyone was.
I won't bother using my link as a trainer for the ECU football team because that's sort of cheating, and honestly only spending a few weeks with them, its not like any of them would remember me anyways since i was just a white shirt rookie. ( i was there for Garrard and the great Larry Shannon, amongst others)
But anyways, this is one that would be very popular with the site, my degrees....
I played HS ball with a guy named Steven Marsh (a year behind me) who was on Tenns national championship squad and who survived the final rounds of preseason cuts for the Titans before bottom roster churning hit before week 1. Was a stud in the CFL and was getting looks for the pros before he shredded his knee.
The best part is, and what most fins fans will appreciate....his best friend to this day (I'm guess, haven't seen him in awhile) is none other than the perennial All-Pro Eddie Moore.
Of course a guy that was a year ahead of me played ball at NC State and went on to be one of the worst illegal boosters they had, getting quite a few of there players in trouble before finding himself in prison on medicare fraud
