Depth chart right now?

This is not from the team. Just me thinking what the depth chart would look like right now.



QB-Tua, Brissett

RB-Gaskins,Brown and hoping for a draft pick like Harris,ETN or Williams

FB-Carter

WR-Parker and then we have Williams,Wilson,Bowden,Hurns,Foster,Grant,Perry......all of those fighting for spots 3 to 6 cause I want us to draft 2 WR's

TE-Gesicki,Shaheen,Smythe

LT-Jackson-Davis

LG-Flowers-Deiter

C-Skura-Deiter

RG-Kindley-Davis

RT-Hunt-Wilson



D-line-Wilkins,Davis,Ogbah with Sieler and Butler top backups



LB-AVG,Baker,McKinney,Beigel need to draft at least one Edge/pass rusher



Corner-Howard,Jones

backups/slot Iggy,Coleman,Needham



S-Rowe,McCain,Jones



could be looking at one more safety



So pretty much imo we need going into the draft WR,Edge,RB,WR and maybe center as our top priorities. Center would depend on how Skura/Deiter do this year?



K-Sanders

P-Plardy



did I forget anybdoy?