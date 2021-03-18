 Depth chart right now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Depth chart right now?

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,850
Reaction score
54,861
Location
Kissimmee,FL
This is not from the team. Just me thinking what the depth chart would look like right now.

QB-Tua, Brissett
RB-Gaskins,Brown and hoping for a draft pick like Harris,ETN or Williams
FB-Carter
WR-Parker and then we have Williams,Wilson,Bowden,Hurns,Foster,Grant,Perry......all of those fighting for spots 3 to 6 cause I want us to draft 2 WR's
TE-Gesicki,Shaheen,Smythe
LT-Jackson-Davis
LG-Flowers-Deiter
C-Skura-Deiter
RG-Kindley-Davis
RT-Hunt-Wilson

D-line-Wilkins,Davis,Ogbah with Sieler and Butler top backups

LB-AVG,Baker,McKinney,Beigel need to draft at least one Edge/pass rusher

Corner-Howard,Jones
backups/slot Iggy,Coleman,Needham

S-Rowe,McCain,Jones

could be looking at one more safety

So pretty much imo we need going into the draft WR,Edge,RB,WR and maybe center as our top priorities. Center would depend on how Skura/Deiter do this year?

K-Sanders
P-Plardy

did I forget anybdoy?
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
1,630
Reaction score
1,513
Location
Fleming Island , FL
There is a lot of talent within the first 2 days of draft for those positions. Edge/OLB may be higher/earlier priority to us then WR.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom