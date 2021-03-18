Depth chart right now?

Danny
This is not from the team. Just me thinking what the depth chart would look like right now.
QB-Tua, Brissett
RB-Gaskins,Brown and hoping for a draft pick like Harris,ETN or Williams
FB-Carter
WR-Parker and then we have Williams,Wilson,Bowden,Hurns,Foster,Grant,Perry......all of those fighting for spots 3 to 6 cause I want us to draft 2 WR's
TE-Gesicki,Shaheen,Smythe
LT-Jackson-Davis
LG-Flowers-Deiter
C-Skura-Deiter
RG-Kindley-Davis
RT-Hunt-Wilson
D-line-Wilkins,Davis,Ogbah with Sieler and Butler top backups
LB-AVG,Baker,McKinney,Beigel need to draft at least one Edge/pass rusher
Corner-Howard,Jones
backups/slot Iggy,Coleman,Needham
S-Rowe,McCain,Jones
could be looking at one more safety
So pretty much imo we need going into the draft WR,Edge,RB,WR and maybe center as our top priorities. Center would depend on how Skura/Deiter do this year?
K-Sanders
P-Plardy
did I forget anybdoy?
