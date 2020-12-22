 Derek Carr Limited in practice | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Derek Carr Limited in practice

mandal24

Genesis
Am I the only one rooting for Carr to play Saturday? Dolphins will struggle more vs a mobile Mariota who's out to prove he's worthy of a starting spot for a team next year.

Will be interesting to watch up until gameday.
 
He aint playing with a pulled groin a week after injuring it. The Raider's secondary is garbage and they have nobody to throw the ball to except Waller.
 
