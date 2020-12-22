Derek Carr Limited in practice

Derek Carr gets in a limited practice Tuesday - ProFootballTalk
After Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left last Thursday’s loss to the Chargers with a groin injury, word was that he’d miss 10-14 days while recovering. Carr is pushing to beat the low end of that projection. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Tuesday that Carr was a limited participant in...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Am I the only one rooting for Carr to play Saturday? Dolphins will struggle more vs a mobile Mariota who's out to prove he's worthy of a starting spot for a team next year.
Will be interesting to watch up until gameday.