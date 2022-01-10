D'Ernest Johnson

We need to target this guy in the offseason. He is the 3rd string running back for the Browns, but has been fantastic when carrying the load. Cleveland obviously doesn't need him when they have two pro bowlers ahead of him.
I'm a staunch supporter of the "running backs have very little value" crowd, but when your best running back is a 5'9 former 3rd down receiving back, you need help.
