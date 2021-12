lynx said: I watched the entire Vrabel press conference yesterday and not one reporter even mentioned Henry. I think that's a good sign. Click to expand...

That’s good news and we are at the latter part of the week. It’s probable that they won’t rush him back But I was thinking they might because there’s only one week left to secure that win. They are playing the Texans but I don’t know if you can take them lightly, definitely more lightly than Miami though.