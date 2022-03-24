 Describe Hill as a player without mentioning his speed!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Describe Hill as a player without mentioning his speed!!

1972forever

ThePeopleShow13 said:
He really is…5’9” and 185lbs…off topic, but with some more strength and conditioning I think Waddle can get there too.
Waddle is listed at 5’10” and 183 pounds. They just have a different build and while more strenght and conditioning never hurts, I doubt Waddle will ever be the type player Hill is.

Yet Waddle is great in his own right and he doesn’t need to be another Hill. Especially since the Dolphins now have the real Hill on the roster.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
He's able to get separation due to route running, not just sheer speed. The combination of both is deadly, but he'll still be able to separate when he begins to slow down.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Can run 120 yards in the time it took the Chiefs to tie the Bills.
 
