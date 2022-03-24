Describe Hill as a player without mentioning his speed!!

ThePeopleShow13 said: He really is…5’9” and 185lbs…off topic, but with some more strength and conditioning I think Waddle can get there too. Click to expand...

Waddle is listed at 5’10” and 183 pounds. They just have a different build and while more strenght and conditioning never hurts, I doubt Waddle will ever be the type player Hill is.Yet Waddle is great in his own right and he doesn’t need to be another Hill. Especially since the Dolphins now have the real Hill on the roster.