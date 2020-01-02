Devante Parker = All Pro Selection...

...albeit Pro Football Talk’s all pro team. It is still really cool to see him get this credit — I was going to post this stat the other day.

Devante Parker finished 5th in the league in receiving yards, and had among the highest 1st down catch percentages in the league (80%).

I’m really glad we got him locked up. I think the kid has grown as a person, and this season was not the exception — rather the new rule.

Congrats to the player that many of us wrote off. Really brings an element of excitement to our team, and hopefully will be a reliable crutch for a future rookie.
 
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

PFT’s 2019 All-Pro team

QB: Lamar Jackson: The undisputed MVP had a season for the ages. RB: Christian McCaffrey: Just the third player ever to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving. TE: Travis Kelce: Not as flashy …
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
He also could be viewed as the most improved player on the team. What a season. It’s still taking me time to adjust to the fact that we aren’t bashing him week in and out anymore.
 
When he came out of Louisville he was the same height/weight, with similar athleticism, as A.J. Green. I was ecstatic when we picked him. It was extremely satisfying to see him put together an excellent season. He straight dominated CBs in 1 on 1 coverage this year. One of the few WR to get the better of Gilmore this season.
 
