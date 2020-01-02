Devante Parker = All Pro Selection...

...albeit Pro Football Talk’s all pro team. It is still really cool to see him get this credit — I was going to post this stat the other day.



Devante Parker finished 5th in the league in receiving yards, and had among the highest 1st down catch percentages in the league (80%).



I’m really glad we got him locked up. I think the kid has grown as a person, and this season was not the exception — rather the new rule.



Congrats to the player that many of us wrote off. Really brings an element of excitement to our team, and hopefully will be a reliable crutch for a future rookie.