Devante Parker as a Tight end?

Say you will about DVP he has always been a good blocker downfield and at the point of attack and he is physically stronger than some think. I still remember him blocking for Jay Ajayi and even this year with Duke Johnson.

The dude can block why not have some formations with him at tight end. Geisiscki is a liability now at blocking maybe DVP can post at this formation. Mc Daniels turned Deebo Samuels into a Hybrid running back/ wide receiver so it's not like he is going to be conventional anyway. Line up DVP and Gesicki at the Two TE set and no defense will have clue how to cover it, especially in the red zone.