Devante Parker as a Tight end?

D

dreamblk

Club Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
898
Reaction score
1,202
Say you will about DVP he has always been a good blocker downfield and at the point of attack and he is physically stronger than some think. I still remember him blocking for Jay Ajayi and even this year with Duke Johnson.
The dude can block why not have some formations with him at tight end. Geisiscki is a liability now at blocking maybe DVP can post at this formation. Mc Daniels turned Deebo Samuels into a Hybrid running back/ wide receiver so it's not like he is going to be conventional anyway. Line up DVP and Gesicki at the Two TE set and no defense will have clue how to cover it, especially in the red zone.
 
super gremlin

super gremlin

Practice Squad
Joined
Jan 17, 2022
Messages
16
Reaction score
18
Location
X
We need to move on from Parker. If we want a jump ball type of guy then we go after Mike Williams but to be honest I really want the dolphins to go after Godwin. I know he is coming off an ACL injury but when healthy Godwin can really help our offense.
 
Hamstring injuries come from running not blocking. How many linemen have hamstring injuries? Strength conditioning.
Also, I said in certain formations, not every-down read what I wrote. Sure when they said put Deebo at running back ....people in San Fran said really?

Figured there would be pushback but DVP never liked Gase or Flores so his injuries may be cut short with a competent coaching staff who know how to motivate players rather than sit them when they are healthy like Gase. If DVP plays a whole season next year I would not be surprised.
 
Also, you have him peel off to block speedy linebackers, not down linemen. Seattle use to do this all the time and Yes Sharpe was not always blocking lineman but speedy linebackers.

Things are about to change on offense you will see.
 
