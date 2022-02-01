 DeVante Parker being shopped | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DeVante Parker being shopped

1

1972forever

WSE said:
With his age, salary and injury history, this makes sense.

Of course if we do trade him, we’d be creating a hole we need to fill.
But it is only a hole for half the season. Because Parker usually only plays about half the season anyway because of his various injuries.
 
WSE

1972forever said:
But it is only a hole for half the season. Because Parker usually only plays about half the season anyway because of his various injuries.
For sure. But it’s still a hole. The slant to the big bodied Devante is one of the few passes I trust Tua to make consistently.
 
1

1972forever

If he was healthy and had a history of being a quality #1 WR, they could probably be looking to get a 2nd or 3rd round pick for him.
Yet with his injury history and only one season with 1000 yards receiving in 7 years in the league. A 5th round pick is likely the best they will get and just getting a 6th round pick for him wouldn’t surprise me at all.
 
