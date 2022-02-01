DeVante Parker being shopped

mrbunglez
...he's already a hole so whatever...With his age, salary and injury history, this makes sense.
Of course if we do trade him, we’d be creating a hole we need to fill.
But it is only a hole for half the season. Because Parker usually only plays about half the season anyway because of his various injuries.With his age, salary and injury history, this makes sense.
I am fine with that. He would take over for Sanders as the rotational WR.But it is only a hole for half the season. Because Parker usually only plays about half the season anyway because of his various injuries.
The offer was probably a 6th.Apparently Miami received a trade offer for Parker at the trade deadline last year and turned it down. So this news, doesn't surprise.
You sir are an optimist.I'm hoping for a 5th
I think I’d settle for a goldfish (with bowl) and a balloon.How about an average RT?