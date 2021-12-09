 DeVante Parker is a great WR ! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DeVante Parker is a great WR !

May 5, 2004
Still probably my favorite player on the team. He frustrates the hell out of me when he doesn't play, but he's a difference maker, no doubt.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Dec 15, 2020
He's a great receiver but next draft we'll probably have to find his replacement. His inability to stay healthy each season is impacting this team.
 
Aquapride

Aquapride

Sep 14, 2021
Durango2020 said:
He's a great receiver but next draft we'll probably have to find his replacement. His inability to stay healthy each season is impacting this team.
I hear what you're saying but my thinking is for the 6 to 9 games he does take the field Parker has such a positive impact on the QB, other receivers, outcome of individual plays and games etc... that it's better to have him than it would be to have an average receiver who plays every game.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Aquapride said:
Even if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
Get a hold of yourself and put down the crack pipe
If he can’t stay healthy he’s not a great WR and I don’t want him
That’s a slap in the face to guys like Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Clayton, Duper, Megatron, Hopkins etc
All great WRs who played through some injuries
DVP will never be considered great. I bet you’re a guy who would put Mark Ingram in the hall of fame
 
1972forever

Sep 14, 2019
Parker’s issue has always been his inability to play many games each season because of hamstring issues. He is a top 10-15 WR when healthy and on the field but he just hasn’t been on the field enough over the course of his career with the Dolphins. I would like to see him contribute over the next 4 games and come back next year and remain healthy for all 17 games.

I just don’t know if Grier and Flores will want to take the chance of bringing Parker back next year based on his injury history.
 
Aquapride

Aquapride

Sep 14, 2021
fish_fan said:
Being on the field 50% of the time is not greatness.

He has amazing physical talent. No denying that. But if you can't play, there is no way you can be great.
Let me ask you this...........if Parker only plays 8 games, but his presence/play making is a primary deciding factor in winning 4 of those games, isn't that greatness?
In other words, quality over quantity is a real thing.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
Aquapride said:
Even if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
Probably want to adjust the title to add WHEN HE'S HEALTHY which is maybe half of the year. But yes, for those 6-9 games he's great.
 
Aquapride

Aquapride

Sep 14, 2021
EasyRider said:
Get a hold of yourself and put down the crack pipe
If he can’t stay healthy he’s not a great WR and I don’t want him
That’s a slap in the face to guys like Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Clayton, Duper, Megatron, Hopkins etc
All great WRs who played through some injuries
DVP will never be considered great. I bet you’re a guy who would put Mark Ingram in the hall of fame
When the Dolphins have 3rd and 8 do you want Parker on the field ? If you say no you are lying.
 
S

Sirspud

Jun 24, 2004
The biggest problem is that the organization has filled its receiver depth chart with players who are fragile and have consistency issues. Put a respectable depth chart out there and it's not that big of a deal that one of your top two receivers misses some games but can be penciled for a 5/70 stat line with crucial catches every time he's on the field.

We had numbers going into camp but everyone, including Waddle, was a big fat question mark. For the second year in a row, starting with camp, nearly every question was answered in the negative - save for Waddle, who is one of the NFL's top rookies, which thank God because rookie receivers can be a dicey gambit. Had no idea he was this polished despite not that much time on the field at Alabama all things considered.
 
Aquapride

Aquapride

Sep 14, 2021
Viggen said:
The best ability is availability.

He’s got such a track record here, we need a more reliable starter.
Do you want a "reliable starter" who plays every game , rarely catches a pass and can be covered by a single defensive back? Or do you want Parker who may only play half the games but when he is on the field the opponent has to double team him and he still makes catches ?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
Aquapride said:
Do you want a "reliable starter" who plays every game , rarely catches a pass and can be covered by a single defensive back? Or do you want Parker who may only play half the games but when he is on the field the opponent has to double team him and he still makes catches ?
I want a first round pick that stays healthy and plays like a first round pick. I know that seems to be an unrealistic desire but it's still the desire. The guy is made of match sticks.
 
