DeVante Parker is a great WR !

Aquapride
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2021
- Messages
- 313
- Reaction score
- 387
- Age
- 58
- Location
- San Francisco
Even if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
Outstanding weapon when he's healthy and motivated. His agility is insane, hands are pretty good too.Even if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
I hear what you're saying but my thinking is for the 6 to 9 games he does take the field Parker has such a positive impact on the QB, other receivers, outcome of individual plays and games etc... that it's better to have him than it would be to have an average receiver who plays every game.He's a great receiver but next draft we'll probably have to find his replacement. His inability to stay healthy each season is impacting this team.
Get a hold of yourself and put down the crack pipeEven if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
Being on the field 50% of the time is not greatness.
He has amazing physical talent. No denying that. But if you can't play, there is no way you can be great.
Probably want to adjust the title to add WHEN HE'S HEALTHY which is maybe half of the year. But yes, for those 6-9 games he's great.Even if Parker is only on the field for 8 or 9 of 17 games , having him on the roster is a very good thing.
Get a hold of yourself and put down the crack pipe
If he can’t stay healthy he’s not a great WR and I don’t want him
That’s a slap in the face to guys like Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Clayton, Duper, Megatron, Hopkins etc
All great WRs who played through some injuries
DVP will never be considered great. I bet you’re a guy who would put Mark Ingram in the hall of fame
The best ability is availability.
He’s got such a track record here, we need a more reliable starter.
I want a first round pick that stays healthy and plays like a first round pick. I know that seems to be an unrealistic desire but it's still the desire. The guy is made of match sticks.Do you want a "reliable starter" who plays every game , rarely catches a pass and can be covered by a single defensive back? Or do you want Parker who may only play half the games but when he is on the field the opponent has to double team him and he still makes catches ?