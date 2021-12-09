DeVante Parker is a great WR !

The biggest problem is that the organization has filled its receiver depth chart with players who are fragile and have consistency issues. Put a respectable depth chart out there and it's not that big of a deal that one of your top two receivers misses some games but can be penciled for a 5/70 stat line with crucial catches every time he's on the field.



We had numbers going into camp but everyone, including Waddle, was a big fat question mark. For the second year in a row, starting with camp, nearly every question was answered in the negative - save for Waddle, who is one of the NFL's top rookies, which thank God because rookie receivers can be a dicey gambit. Had no idea he was this polished despite not that much time on the field at Alabama all things considered.