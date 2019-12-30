DeVante Parker vs New England (VIDEO)

This is great, thanks for posting!

The announcers during the game were talking about Stephon Gilmore being considered Defensive Player of the Year :lol:
 
One thing I enjoyed was that the refs just let those two play, I know Gilmore is notorious for tugging and pulling and working all the CB tricks. But even with that Parker just ran his *** up and down the field. Good for him and makes you excited to have Williams come back and a guy who shares a very similar skill set teach him.

We might have the tallest receiving core in the NFL....

Parker - 6'3
Williams - 6'5
Hurns - 6'3
Ford - 6'2 as a slot guy lol
Gesicki - 6'6
 
