DeVante Parker vs New England (VIDEO)

One thing I enjoyed was that the refs just let those two play, I know Gilmore is notorious for tugging and pulling and working all the CB tricks. But even with that Parker just ran his *** up and down the field. Good for him and makes you excited to have Williams come back and a guy who shares a very similar skill set teach him.



We might have the tallest receiving core in the NFL....



Parker - 6'3

Williams - 6'5

Hurns - 6'3

Ford - 6'2 as a slot guy lol

Gesicki - 6'6