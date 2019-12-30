DeVante Parker vs New England (VIDEO)

houtz
"guess who's back, back again"
Good afternoon Finheaven!
After Parker's impressive game vs the New England Patriots on Sunday, I had no choice but to do a cutup of his 8 catch, 137-yard performance.
Hope you enjoy.
Happy New Year!
