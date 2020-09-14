Devante Parker won 5 games in 2019

Let's face it, a healthy Devante Parker was destroying defenses last year and even when he wasnt catching it, he was commanding the attention of opposing defenses.
The only thing that could've made Miami successful this year was Preston Williams being as good or better than his best of 2019 and Parker being his 2019 self.
Also, Wilson was very good towards the end of the year.

With Parker out and Williams gimpy and Wilson not here, Prime Dan Marino couldnt win with this group.

That 2-14 looking really good right now.
 
Good post! I think everything is decided in week 1. I’m so excited for the draft. I guess Parker will be out for the season with this hamstring injury?
 
Good post! I think everything is decided in week 1. I’m so excited for the draft. I guess Parker will be out for the season with this hamstring injury?
It’s only week 1 and you sound like you need a break already on this site lol
 
