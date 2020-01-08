IHATETHEJETS
Scout Team
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2010
- Messages
- 152
- Reaction score
- 25
- Location
- Southern Maryland
If what I read is true, Congratulations to Devante Parker and your new contract.
Pulled from the Miami Herald today, https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article238972693.html.
"What will DeVante Parker get with his $8 million signing bonus from his new four-year, $40 million contract? "
Has anyone else heard anything about this new contract?
Pulled from the Miami Herald today, https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article238972693.html.
"What will DeVante Parker get with his $8 million signing bonus from his new four-year, $40 million contract? "
Has anyone else heard anything about this new contract?