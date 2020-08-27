Development

McCain is receiving good press re skill and leadership.
I remember in his first year or two he took a lot of heat on the board as not being good enough.
What makes the development? Is it just a combo of increasing weight room work, film study, listening To coaches?
 
I think it's all of that, plus the motivation and desire of the player.
 
He was our slot corner or traditional punching bag. I think only Minkah has fared well at that position.

I mean, it's such a difficult position and he was being perceived as bad when I actually thought he was pretty good.

However, the fact is our team is super young. McCain is defacto elder statesman. Seems like aeons ago I was making McCain memes...




Damnit McCain! You wrecked 20 cop cars breaking up that pass!

[sexy sax outro]
 
