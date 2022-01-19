Development

Jssanto
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 1,977
- Reaction score
- 1,567
How long does it take to develop a player and when to look for someone else?
Deiter will be in his 4th year, should he be better? Will he be able to be an above average C next year?
AJ will be in year #3. Is it decided he is not a LT but a LG? Can he even be that?
Kindley, and Hunt will be year 3. How about Jones?
Eich will only be coming into year 2. What did he show us and what can we expect? RT? LT? Or another college tackle that has to move inside.
It seems to me if a plan is to surround Tua with help the OL is the starting place.
Deiter will be in his 4th year, should he be better? Will he be able to be an above average C next year?
AJ will be in year #3. Is it decided he is not a LT but a LG? Can he even be that?
Kindley, and Hunt will be year 3. How about Jones?
Eich will only be coming into year 2. What did he show us and what can we expect? RT? LT? Or another college tackle that has to move inside.
It seems to me if a plan is to surround Tua with help the OL is the starting place.