 Development | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Development

Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,977
Reaction score
1,567
How long does it take to develop a player and when to look for someone else?
Deiter will be in his 4th year, should he be better? Will he be able to be an above average C next year?
AJ will be in year #3. Is it decided he is not a LT but a LG? Can he even be that?
Kindley, and Hunt will be year 3. How about Jones?
Eich will only be coming into year 2. What did he show us and what can we expect? RT? LT? Or another college tackle that has to move inside.
It seems to me if a plan is to surround Tua with help the OL is the starting place.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,286
Reaction score
7,043
Location
West Palm Beach
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Development only happens if you have good positional coaching. There is no set amount of years and that's why it's so hard to judge some players.
Click to expand...
Seriously, its really hard to judge what we have when we pretty much know our O-line coach this year was clueless and well beyond his depth and experience. We need our new HC to focus on a highly experienced line coach to truly see what we have. Our entire line regressed, greatly this year due to the coaching or lack there of.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,561
Reaction score
2,422
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Development only happens if you have good positional coaching. There is no set amount of years and that's why it's so hard to judge some players.
Click to expand...
We can blame coaching all we want. While it’s bad on the o line, no coach is going to fix a guy like Austin Jackson. The guy is just flat out bad. At the end of the day we need football talent.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,065
Reaction score
6,879
Location
Jersey
IMO it is an art rather than a science. I believe I read somewhere that the Spurs need to see a player for 800-1,000 minutes in their system because they can make an accurate judgement on whether they will work out. The great teams are able to identify players who will develop early, the bad organizations stick with players longer than they should.
 
John813

John813

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,750
Reaction score
1,768
I always thought Parcells rule about year 3 still carries weight(think it was his but maybe I'm going senile).

Now you can have outliers as if the player is just plain terrible, has a poor attitude etc... But some of that the fans won't know about till after release lol.

For offensive linemen, I think you need at least 2 years for most, as they come in from programs that don't mirror the NFL game. Coming from spread offenses, varying talent across from them from a week to week basis, smaller programs, strength/conditioning etc...
And coaching plays a huge role. A wrong coach can mess with even elite vets.

Most of those guys mentioned are still on their rookie contracts so luckily they aren't huge cap burdens.
I think for someone like Jackson, if the team sees a Lg in the draft that fits their scheme they should draft them and have a competition.
Someone like Eich needs to lock down a spot and stay there for an entire offseason first.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,538
Reaction score
3,520
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
EasyRider said:
We don’t have coaches who could develop players.
Click to expand...
How many players have we let go that sucked here and went on to have good careers elsewhere? Only one I can think of off the top of my head is Billy Turner and I think that has a lot more to do with the team he’s on.

It’s more that the players just sucked.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,293
Reaction score
519
Age
55
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
John813 said:
I always thought Parcells rule about year 3 still carries weight(think it was his but maybe I'm going senile).

Now you can have outliers as if the player is just plain terrible, has a poor attitude etc... But some of that the fans won't know about till after release lol.

For offensive linemen, I think you need at least 2 years for most, as they come in from programs that don't mirror the NFL game. Coming from spread offenses, varying talent across from them from a week to week basis etc...
And coaching plays a huge role. A wrong coach can mess with even elite vets.

Most of those guys mentioned are still on their rookie contracts so luckily they aren't huge cap burdens.
I think for someone like Jackson, if the team sees a Lg in the draft that fits their scheme they should draft them and have a competition.
Someone like Eich needs to lock down a spot and stay there for an entire offseason first.
Click to expand...
Didn't he also say something like "If they don't bite as a puppy they usually don't bite" ?
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,960
Reaction score
2,268
I understand that coaching is a skill and that some are better than others, but don't all coaches at this level teach the same fundamentals? How different of a coaching approach can someone have that can lead to a historically bad OL vs. an average one? Aren't there universally recognized good coaches and don't you think anyone at the NFL level would study those coaches' philosophies and try to mimic them?

Or is a bad coach just one that gets out schemed by another coach?
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
44,181
Reaction score
75,956
Location
Kissimmee,FL
different players take a different amount of time.....Paul Soliai took a few years but then was very good for us. there was a time when a QB wouldn’t even play till his 3rd or 4th year but now they all play as rookies.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,547
Reaction score
22,588
Location
Montreal
There's one concept I truly believe in... Put players in good situations and you're alot more likely to get good results than when you put them in **** situations...
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,065
Reaction score
6,879
Location
Jersey
NBP81 said:
There's one concept I truly believe in... Put players in good situations and you're alot more likely to get good results than when you put them in **** situations...
Click to expand...
Look at the Miami Heat, they just playing random guys they pick up off the street and they having success in their system. You don't need a superstar at every position. You should be able to find a talented guard in the mid-to-late rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom