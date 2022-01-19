Development

I always thought Parcells rule about year 3 still carries weight(think it was his but maybe I'm going senile).



Now you can have outliers as if the player is just plain terrible, has a poor attitude etc... But some of that the fans won't know about till after release lol.



For offensive linemen, I think you need at least 2 years for most, as they come in from programs that don't mirror the NFL game. Coming from spread offenses, varying talent across from them from a week to week basis, smaller programs, strength/conditioning etc...

And coaching plays a huge role. A wrong coach can mess with even elite vets.



Most of those guys mentioned are still on their rookie contracts so luckily they aren't huge cap burdens.

I think for someone like Jackson, if the team sees a Lg in the draft that fits their scheme they should draft them and have a competition.

Someone like Eich needs to lock down a spot and stay there for an entire offseason first.