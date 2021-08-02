Devonta Smith MCL injury dodged bullet by Miami?

We been heavily debating injury prone players, even prior to the draft or this year's training camp. Smiths size put a few red flags out there but injuries this early couldnt have being predicted. The dolphins made a good choice with selecteling waddle over any receiver imo. Had the dolphins drafted Smith we would have more likely be dealing with more blows to a receiver corps with three players already linked to being prone to injuries. He is only going to be out for a month, but let's just hope he is able to remain healthy and have a good career. My only wishful thinking is more related to him being here, and keeping players that are not prone to injuries. Had we drafted him and the rest of our receivers been healthy then that would be one thing, but having 3 receivers with injuries that are projected to be contributors is always a huge blow.