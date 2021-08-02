 Devonta Smith MCL injury dodged bullet by Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Devonta Smith MCL injury dodged bullet by Miami?

juniorseau55

We been heavily debating injury prone players, even prior to the draft or this year's training camp. Smiths size put a few red flags out there but injuries this early couldnt have being predicted. The dolphins made a good choice with selecteling waddle over any receiver imo. Had the dolphins drafted Smith we would have more likely be dealing with more blows to a receiver corps with three players already linked to being prone to injuries. He is only going to be out for a month, but let's just hope he is able to remain healthy and have a good career. My only wishful thinking is more related to him being here, and keeping players that are not prone to injuries. Had we drafted him and the rest of our receivers been healthy then that would be one thing, but having 3 receivers with injuries that are projected to be contributors is always a huge blow.
 
E30M3

But we all know Grier sucks, must have been luck.
 
FanMarino

Any player can get injured. I heard it was a minor knock. I wish him well and look forward to seeing him the NFC.
P.S I'm glad we got Waddle. 😉😏
 
andyahs

FanMarino said:
Including Waddle.

If we had drafted Smith he may not be injured now.
 
