Did anybody else notice?

Stills&Landry

The play we called on Tua's first throw was the exact same play he got injured executing back in 'Bama. With the same two free rushers coming at him opening his target.

The look on his face after he completed it. That's courage. Courage is not 'not being afraid', that's reckless idiocy. Courage is overcoming your fears and conquering them.

You can see on the shot of his face after the completion as he bangs his helmet's side to get the play from the intercomm and rallies everyone to the huddle... he was scared ****less. Even his pupils dilated. He still gathered himself and kept composed enough to execute and complete for the 1st down on the next and last play. Respect.
 
Stills&Landry

Actually I rewatched it. It's not the exact same, just very similar with the two free rushers.
 
outlawd2u

I have a hard time believing this kid was scared
 
ANUFan

The true test for Tua is going to be after he takes a hit.
 
artdnj

you should write sensual porn novels...very descriptive
 
