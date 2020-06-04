Did Flores Shut Down Rams in 2019 Superbowl?

Ive heard various opinions about whether Flores was the man or just barking Belichick's orders.
The Pats D put on one of the most intense, suffocating shut-down performances Ive ever seen on an offense coming in that hot. It's hard to think it was all Belichick.
How much credit should Flores get?
 
It got him a HC job. I think that's plenty of credit and he's so far fulfilling most expectations and even exceeding some.

He was a part of it. That same defense had a great season this year without him however they did slow down as the season went on while Flores' defenses seem to gain momentum later in the season.

Also situational awareness, game and clock management and concentration seem to be better with Flo than wo.
 
I think Miami already wanted him even before the SB, but Im sure that cemented the deal if cementing was necessary.
 
IMO Todd Gurley being hurt made it very easy for the Pats to game-plan vs the Rams. He averaged almost 5 YPC during the season and only gained 45 yards on 14 carries in the final 2 post-season games (3.2 YPC). Same thing that happened to the Ravens this year vs the Titans with Ingram injured.
 
No matter who has been the D Coordinator in NE, BB coached teams have been consistent over many years taking away a teams best weapon.

I think that is all the proof we need.
 
