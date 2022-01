Marino2.0 said: Who cares? Even assuming yes, and that’s a big assumption, it’s not unusual for coaches to not get their way on personnel. It’s the coach’s job to make due. Tua went 14-8 for Flo. Flo lost his job for reasons completely unrelated to Tua. Click to expand...

All reports are that he lost his job due to poor relationships and communicating. This is specific to Tua actually, as they had heated arguments after the Titans game and it was rumored that Tua said " You can't f'ing treat people this way". It has also been rumored that he was the one pushing for Watson. He also benched Tua for Fitz and played Jacoby when Tua could have played.Sounds like he was fired specifically for the way he treated Tua, imo.