 Did Omar get this right??

Did Omar get this right??

multistage

multistage

Club Member
Joined
Aug 10, 2015
Messages
1,334
Reaction score
1,829
Location
Northwest Iowa
He stated that the Miami Dolphins have amassed the sum of 73 yards on offense this half.

Not this drive. Not this quarter.

This half.

Is that so?

If it is, you MUST play Sinnett. There is no other option. With Sinnett, you might lose. But I bet he lights a spark.

With Brissett, losing is a certainty.

On the plus side, sounds like the D is not too shabby. Sounds like Phillips is blowing things up.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,317
Reaction score
6,809
I'm shocked we have that much tbh. It's been shocking.
 
Pompy

Pompy

Starter
Joined
May 10, 2006
Messages
560
Reaction score
139
Omar who was the biggest cheerleader for getting Tua and now has done a 180.
 
