Did Rosen get O’Shea fired?

So when we hired Flores after the Super Bowl most of the good OCs and DCs were taken with earlier hires. Flores had to settle with Chad O’shea due to late start.
I heard that O’shea Is the one pushing for Rosen in that moment when decisions had to Be made in a hurry in the draft. Apparently after watching and training Rosen, spending a 2nd on him Flores May have lost confidence in O’shea Because of this? His play calling seemed good considering our disaster of an offense so this is my conclusion why he was let go.
I heard that O’shea Is the one pushing for Rosen in that moment when decisions had to Be made in a hurry in the draft. Apparently after watching and training Rosen, spending a 2nd on him Flores May have lost confidence in O’shea Because of this? His play calling seemed good considering our disaster of an offense so this is my conclusion why he was let go.