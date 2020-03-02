Did Rosen get O’Shea fired?

So when we hired Flores after the Super Bowl most of the good OCs and DCs were taken with earlier hires. Flores had to settle with Chad O’shea due to late start.

I heard that O’shea Is the one pushing for Rosen in that moment when decisions had to Be made in a hurry in the draft. Apparently after watching and training Rosen, spending a 2nd on him Flores May have lost confidence in O’shea Because of this? His play calling seemed good considering our disaster of an offense so this is my conclusion why he was let go.
 
That was the rumor floating around for a while when he got canned, but that cant be the only reason. People whiff on prospects all the time. Grier & Flores had to have been on board with it too for us to shell out a 2nd.

Flores has always says he is looking for teachers. My guess is O'Shea didn't meet those standards for Flores.
 
Aquaaiea said:
Heard? From where?
 
Aquaaiea said:
Where did you hear that?

I don't believe, for a minute, that a WR coach, which is what Chad was, had any real input on how to best use a 2nd rd draft pick
 
Aquaaiea said:
The coaching staff was in place more than two months before the draft last year. Grier had been the GM since 2016 and Tannebaum was no longer a factor. So I seriously doubt that the decision to trade for Rosen
was made in a “Hurry”.
I think that Flores must have decided to go in a different direction on offense during the season and that is why the firing of O’Shea happened immediately after the season was over. I doubt it had anything to do with the Rosen trade.
While I thought the offense improved tremendously from the start of the season until the end, there was obviously a disconnect between Flores and O’Shea and as the HC, Flores decided to fire O’Shea and hire Gailey.
 
