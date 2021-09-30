Did we let the wrong guys go?

Danny
The Dolphins have made myriad missteps in selecting offensive linemen early in the draft this century, from Wade Smith to Jonathan Martin to Dallas Thomas, among others. Whether any of the three linemen selected in the first 42 spots of the past two drafts — Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Liam Eichenberg — become very good long-term starters remains a question. It’s too soon to know. But here’s another offensive line mistake that has bitten the Dolphins this season: Players who were on the roster this year and then jettisoned have outperformed the players here.
