 Did we let the wrong guys go? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did we let the wrong guys go?

Danny

Danny

The Dolphins have made myriad missteps in selecting offensive linemen early in the draft this century, from Wade Smith to Jonathan Martin to Dallas Thomas, among others. Whether any of the three linemen selected in the first 42 spots of the past two drafts — Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and Liam Eichenberg — become very good long-term starters remains a question. It’s too soon to know. But here’s another offensive line mistake that has bitten the Dolphins this season: Players who were on the roster this year and then jettisoned have outperformed the players here.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article254105808.html#storylink=cpy
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Bernardrick McKinney
Matt Skura
Ted Karras
Kyle Van Noy
Erick Flowers

I think they all could have been used by this team. I wonder where the disconnect is. Did Flores want any of these guys to begin with? Was it a ploy to save money in future years by Chris Grier? These guy were all signed this year or last year. Why the sudden change of heart?

If I was a free agent thinking of signing with the Phins, I would definitely take note of that.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

BennySwella said:
Bernardrick McKinney
Matt Skura
Ted Karras
Kyle Van Noy
Erick Flowers

I think they all could have been used by this team. I wonder where the disconnect is. Did Flores want any of these guys to begin with? Was it a ploy to save money in future years by Chris Grier? These guy were all signed this year or last year. Why the sudden change of heart?

If I was a free agent thinking of signing with the Phins, I would definitely take note of that.
Click to expand...
Some really questionable moves. They gambled on their draft picks and have come up short in some cases. Bad moves to release flowers and van noi. Didn’t even save much money releasing flowers who is also pretty young.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Kyndig said:
Some really questionable moves. They gambled on their draft picks and have come up short in some cases. Bad moves to release flowers and van noi. Didn’t even save much money releasing flowers who is also pretty young.
Click to expand...
$2million in cap space was all they got for paying TWFT to take Flowers
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Kyndig said:
Some really questionable moves. They gambled on their draft picks and have come up short in some cases. Bad moves to release flowers and van noi. Didn’t even save much money releasing flowers who is also pretty young.
Click to expand...
Agreed on Flowers. Not so much on KVN. He didn’t live up to expectations and didn’t do well in the locker room. McKinny confuses me because I thought we needed a thumper in the middle to stop the run.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Jamesw said:
Agreed on Flowers. Not so much on KVN. He didn’t live up to expectations and didn’t do well in the locker room. McKinny confuses me because I thought we needed a thumper in the middle to stop the run.
Click to expand...
I'm betting McKinney was brought in as an insurance policy in case Elandon Roberts wasn't healed. When Roberts was cleared, no more need for McKinney.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Ryan1973 said:
Didn't Flowers suck pretty bad here last year?
Click to expand...
I wouldn’t say he sucked. He was average, he wasn’t as bad as some of the guard play we’ve seen so far. I’m just saying if you’re paying him anyway to play for another team, should have just paid him to play for Miami.
 
