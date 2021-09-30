Did we let the wrong guys go?

Bernardrick McKinney

Matt Skura

Ted Karras

Kyle Van Noy

Erick Flowers



I think they all could have been used by this team. I wonder where the disconnect is. Did Flores want any of these guys to begin with? Was it a ploy to save money in future years by Chris Grier? These guy were all signed this year or last year. Why the sudden change of heart?



If I was a free agent thinking of signing with the Phins, I would definitely take note of that.