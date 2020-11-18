Did You Know?

CRIOS
Formerly A&O
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 5,474
- Reaction score
- 856
- Age
- 54
- Location
- Miami
When Tua won against the Rams, it is very interesting to note that Marino's very first win was also again the Rams.
Also...
Tue (#1) got his first passing touchdown when he connected with Parker (#11). What's weird about this fact is that this passing play happened on November 11th or 11/1. Those are the same numbers as Parker and Tua, and date of the game!
These two facts (coincidences) are pretty cool right?
Also...
Tue (#1) got his first passing touchdown when he connected with Parker (#11). What's weird about this fact is that this passing play happened on November 11th or 11/1. Those are the same numbers as Parker and Tua, and date of the game!
These two facts (coincidences) are pretty cool right?