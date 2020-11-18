Did You Know?

When Tua won against the Rams, it is very interesting to note that Marino's very first win was also again the Rams.

Also...

Tue (#1) got his first passing touchdown when he connected with Parker (#11). What's weird about this fact is that this passing play happened on November 11th or 11/1. Those are the same numbers as Parker and Tua, and date of the game!

These two facts (coincidences) are pretty cool right?


The Marino stat is interesting, the common occurrence of the digit, “1”, is not.
 
OMG stop! I might be having a kundalini awakening or

maybe indigestion! Are you really serious about this

numerology stuff? Many believe that's the devils work.

Just sayin' -- Bellicheat might be behind this!
 
Last I looked, November 11th isn't 11/1.
 
