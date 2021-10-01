 Dieter Injured | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dieter Injured

because we're the Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins.......every time something can go wrong for this team, it does.
 
If you follow the link in Barry's tweet, as you scroll down a ways, Alejandro says:

Lots of interesting nuggets from Alex Donno’s livestream:
From his source close to Nick Caserio:
-Texans and Dolphins discussing three 1st’s, one 2nd, and two 3rd round picks.
-Tua possible on the move to Washington for a 2nd round pick.
-Monday might be the day.

Oh, what would this board be like Monday if this were true!?!?!?
 
I'd run around like a pig in ****
 
