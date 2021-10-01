Dieter Injured

If you follow the link in Barry's tweet, as you scroll down a ways, Alejandro says:



Lots of interesting nuggets from Alex Donno’s livestream:

From his source close to Nick Caserio:

-Texans and Dolphins discussing three 1st’s, one 2nd, and two 3rd round picks.

-Tua possible on the move to Washington for a 2nd round pick.

-Monday might be the day.



Oh, what would this board be like Monday if this were true!?!?!?