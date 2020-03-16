Diggs is a Bill

Vikings have traded WR Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the #Bills for a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source said.


Bills gave alot for him but as a Vikings fan, I will
miss Diggs, thank you for the memories! Bills upgraded at wide receiver
 
