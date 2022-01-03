Dispelling the Notion that Gameplan Caused the Loss

I will do my best to keep this from becoming a Tua thread. I have seen tons of posts all over social media blaming the game plan for yesterdays embarrassment, namely going away from the run. I get it - bad weather, you see high YPC, seems obvious we should have ran more. However, the stats are very misleading and completely ignore the context and situational football.



To me this is a terrible excuse being used to deflect from the real problems. So let’s take a look at the game plan and why there wasn’t more running (ignoring the fact that the RPO by definition gives the QB a lot of say in whether the play is a run or not):



1st drive: after a big early run, get stuffed for no gain on first down. Hard to fault the coaches for passing twice after this, which went for no gain and sack.



2nd drive: incomplete pass, 1 yard run, incomplete pass. Nothing to complain about there.



3rd drive: 0 yard run, followed by incompletion and 1 yard QB scramble. Nothing to complain about.



At this point Titans go up 7-0.



4th drive: incompletion, fumble. Only two plays, can’t complain about play calling.



Now it’s 10-0. Still just entering first quarter, plenty of time to continue to run.



5th drive: 3 straight runs, for a total of 25 yards. Couple nice pass plays. Then two straight incompletions. I guess you can say we should have ran one of those, but this was a pretty even drive run-pass split. Ironically, the biggest problem was a run call on 3rd down which led to settling for a FG.



Next drive Ten scores, making it 17-3.



6th drive: only one run, but we had 3 minutes left in the half to score. Obviously we would be airing it out. Had a nice drive going until we stalled at midfield with three straight incompletions.



Now in the second half, we definitely could have ran more. But when your season is on the line, down 14 in the second half, I don’t fault the coaches for putting it on the back of their 5th overall pick.



We were at no point gashing them on the ground. We had a couple productive runs and a lot of runs get stuffed. This game was lost by the players and the front office for not putting enough talent on offense. It was not the weather. It was not the refs. It was not the gameplan.