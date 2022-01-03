 Dispelling the Notion that Gameplan Caused the Loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dispelling the Notion that Gameplan Caused the Loss

Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,378
Reaction score
3,344
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
I will do my best to keep this from becoming a Tua thread. I have seen tons of posts all over social media blaming the game plan for yesterdays embarrassment, namely going away from the run. I get it - bad weather, you see high YPC, seems obvious we should have ran more. However, the stats are very misleading and completely ignore the context and situational football.

To me this is a terrible excuse being used to deflect from the real problems. So let’s take a look at the game plan and why there wasn’t more running (ignoring the fact that the RPO by definition gives the QB a lot of say in whether the play is a run or not):

1st drive: after a big early run, get stuffed for no gain on first down. Hard to fault the coaches for passing twice after this, which went for no gain and sack.

2nd drive: incomplete pass, 1 yard run, incomplete pass. Nothing to complain about there.

3rd drive: 0 yard run, followed by incompletion and 1 yard QB scramble. Nothing to complain about.

At this point Titans go up 7-0.

4th drive: incompletion, fumble. Only two plays, can’t complain about play calling.

Now it’s 10-0. Still just entering first quarter, plenty of time to continue to run.

5th drive: 3 straight runs, for a total of 25 yards. Couple nice pass plays. Then two straight incompletions. I guess you can say we should have ran one of those, but this was a pretty even drive run-pass split. Ironically, the biggest problem was a run call on 3rd down which led to settling for a FG.

Next drive Ten scores, making it 17-3.

6th drive: only one run, but we had 3 minutes left in the half to score. Obviously we would be airing it out. Had a nice drive going until we stalled at midfield with three straight incompletions.

Now in the second half, we definitely could have ran more. But when your season is on the line, down 14 in the second half, I don’t fault the coaches for putting it on the back of their 5th overall pick.

We were at no point gashing them on the ground. We had a couple productive runs and a lot of runs get stuffed. This game was lost by the players and the front office for not putting enough talent on offense. It was not the weather. It was not the refs. It was not the gameplan.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,378
Reaction score
3,344
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
superphin said:
So a better coaching staff doesn't come up with a better game plan? This was the absolute best game plan any other coach would have come up with? Maybe we still lose if we had better coaches with better gameplans but I doubt we lose 34-3.
Click to expand...
What would you have changed about the gameplan specifically? I didn’t see a bad game plan, I saw bad execution.

And it’s not like I haven’t blamed the coaches before. I absolutely shredded them for their performance against NO just last week.

This time it wasn’t on them.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,421
Reaction score
15,412
Age
69
Location
Miami
It is up to the coaches to put the players in the best position to win. The play calling was very questionable but I do agree that the overall talent on the Dolphins was not up to the talent the Titans put on the field.

I would still take the Titans coaching staff over the Dolphins coaching staff any day of the week.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,637
Reaction score
30,261
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Jimi said:
What would you have changed about the gameplan specifically? I didn’t see a bad game plan, I saw bad execution.

And it’s not like I haven’t blamed the coaches before. I absolutely shredded them for their performance against NO just last week.

This time it wasn’t on them.
Click to expand...
If I could come up with a better game plan than the guys who get millions of dollars to do it I wouldn't be on a message board at 2:32 on a Monday.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,378
Reaction score
3,344
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
1972forever said:
It is up to the coaches to put the players in the best position to win. The play calling was very questionable but I do agree that the overall talent on the Dolphins was not up to the talent the Titans put on the field.

I would still take the Titans coaching staff over the Dolphins coaching staff any day of the week.
Click to expand...
Aside from those God awful trick plays, I thought the play calling was just fine. Penalties (including horrible calls) and bad execution is what sunk us in my opinion.

I saw WRs open all day. The scheme was working.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,378
Reaction score
3,344
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
superphin said:
If I could come up with a better game plan than the guys who get millions of dollars to do it I wouldn't be on a message board at 2:32 on a Monday.
Click to expand...
Fair, but then what gives you the ability to know the gameplan was bad in the first place? Just because we didn’t have success doesn’t mean it’s automatically the gameplan, players have a lot of say in results too.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
6,522
Reaction score
4,037
Let's ignore QB and look at the other ten offensive positions. How many are we fully happy with?

Waddle, Hunt, and our platoon of TE's. I suspect Eichenberg can turn into a good lineman, but it might have to be at guard with his short arms. Parker is serviceable but he is unreliable due to injury. Essentially 4-5 out of ten positions.

Ideally, you'd get a power RB, another explosive receiver, two tackles, and a center. Huge talent deficit.

If you truly want to be a contender and compete with an emerging Cincinnati team, KC, or even LAC and Buffalo, you need all of those positions upgraded once and for all.

We are probably stuck with Grier but there are some guys around the league who could upgrade our GM spot. The guy in Dallas has killed it there and understands impact, explosive talent.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
10,637
Reaction score
30,261
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Jimi said:
Fair, but then what gives you the ability to know the gameplan was bad in the first place? Just because we didn’t have success doesn’t mean it’s automatically the gameplan, players have a lot of say in results too.
Click to expand...
The fact that we lost 34-3. Pretty sure if the coaches could have a redo with hindsight they wouldn't stick to the same gameplan we just saw yesterday.

Like I said maybe we still lose with better coaches and a better game plan but I doubt we lose 34-3. Of course players have a lot of say in it it's very much their fault too. This was a group effort loss.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Starter
Joined
Mar 17, 2021
Messages
2,105
Reaction score
2,526
Location
Phoenix
Jimi said:
Aside from those God awful trick plays, I thought the play calling was just fine. Penalties (including horrible calls) and bad execution is what sunk us in my opinion.

I saw WRs open all day. The scheme was working.
Click to expand...
Trick plays are only bad when they don't work. IMO they don't trust Tua enough with the football.

Out of the big pass to Hollins in the NO game, the play after that was a flea flicker, but it actually worked. Then what got them into the end zone was another tricky play with Waddle.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
582
Reaction score
978
Location
USA
At the end of the day the score speaks for itself, sure the players have to play well but a competent coach can make adjustments to keep the team in the game even with certain weaknesses. As another poster pointed we may not win but we won't get embarrassed the way we did. If your game plan is failing (which it was), then you need to be dynamic and make proper changes to address it.
Leaving the running game after the first half was not a good option, there was still plenty of time with 2 quarters to properly utilize the RBs given they were putting up decent numbers.
Throwing up trick plays where Mike Gesicki is heaving a pass out there is ridiculous.
Having your team prepared for the rough weather (we all knew it was going to be bad) is essential.

There is little to no excuses here, whatever game plan there was the results show it was an utter failure.
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,622
Reaction score
1,166
not sure but it seemed like the decided to throw the ball downfield more this game than any game this season. of all days to do it they pick a rain/hail storm.
i remember some posters saying that Tua's short throws (which are almost like running plays anyway) would give us an advantage.
idk, maybe tenn took that away but nothing really worked anyway. nobody played well
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,315
Reaction score
21,533
Location
Montreal
I mean I've made that argument before, so I'll do my best to explain myself here... The point I was making is that the Fins needed to run the ball more in this kind of game, the weather simply wasnt a welcoming environment for passing alot yesterday. The Titans understood that and went run heavy after seeing Tannehill missing 2 passes at the very beginning of the game.

The problem is they couldnt... They dont have the OL to be successful doing it. While Vrabel can protect Tannehill and win a game with the run, while Belichek can protect Mac Jones by having him throw 3 passes all game and still win, the Fins QB doesnt get that benefit... Its pouring rain, freezing temp? Though luck kid, we have nothing else...

I understand you dont want make this a Tua thread and that'll be the last of me in this one if its about to derail the whole thing. Just wanted to add context to the way I see this argument.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,434
Reaction score
7,564
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
Jimi said:
What would you have changed about the gameplan specifically? I didn’t see a bad game plan, I saw bad execution.

And it’s not like I haven’t blamed the coaches before. I absolutely shredded them for their performance against NO just last week.

This time it wasn’t on them.
Click to expand...
Fans always lean towards coaching, I think there are 2 reasons:

1. They think they could do a better job and on most cases KNOW they can’t do a better job than the players.

2. Easier to blame the coaches because they like the players better.

I saw plenty of plays to be made yesterday and we struck out. What makes anyone think a different game plan would have led to better execution?
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,972
Reaction score
3,051
Jimi said:
I will do my best to keep this from becoming a Tua thread. I have seen tons of posts all over social media blaming the game plan for yesterdays embarrassment, namely going away from the run. I get it - bad weather, you see high YPC, seems obvious we should have ran more. However, the stats are very misleading and completely ignore the context and situational football.

To me this is a terrible excuse being used to deflect from the real problems. So let’s take a look at the game plan and why there wasn’t more running (ignoring the fact that the RPO by definition gives the QB a lot of say in whether the play is a run or not):

1st drive: after a big early run, get stuffed for no gain on first down. Hard to fault the coaches for passing twice after this, which went for no gain and sack.

2nd drive: incomplete pass, 1 yard run, incomplete pass. Nothing to complain about there.

3rd drive: 0 yard run, followed by incompletion and 1 yard QB scramble. Nothing to complain about.

At this point Titans go up 7-0.

4th drive: incompletion, fumble. Only two plays, can’t complain about play calling.

Now it’s 10-0. Still just entering first quarter, plenty of time to continue to run.

5th drive: 3 straight runs, for a total of 25 yards. Couple nice pass plays. Then two straight incompletions. I guess you can say we should have ran one of those, but this was a pretty even drive run-pass split. Ironically, the biggest problem was a run call on 3rd down which led to settling for a FG.

Next drive Ten scores, making it 17-3.

6th drive: only one run, but we had 3 minutes left in the half to score. Obviously we would be airing it out. Had a nice drive going until we stalled at midfield with three straight incompletions.

Now in the second half, we definitely could have ran more. But when your season is on the line, down 14 in the second half, I don’t fault the coaches for putting it on the back of their 5th overall pick.

We were at no point gashing them on the ground. We had a couple productive runs and a lot of runs get stuffed. This game was lost by the players and the front office for not putting enough talent on offense. It was not the weather. It was not the refs. It was not the gameplan.
Click to expand...

I'm sorry, man. Your post doesn't make any sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom