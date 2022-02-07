 Do teams get awarded draft picks for hiring a minority coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do teams get awarded draft picks for hiring a minority coach?

RockULikeAHurricane

The team who the minority coach is hired from gets the draft picks. In this case it would be the 49ers. I think they’re getting two 3rd round compensatory picks for McDaniels.
 
Austin Tatious

The concept here is rewarding you for developing minority candidates to the point that they get hired elsewhere. That's why they set it up that way. Seems a tad odd that they don't reward you for actually hiring the minority for the head job, but this is about development. They are trying to encourage and reward development of minority candidates.
 
traptses

traptses

If teams were awarded picks for hiring minority candidates, then there’d always be the debate of whether or not someone was hired for the picks
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

I get what the concept of this is, but the team that actually HIRES the guy should get something. I mean, You can piss down my leg and tell me that it’s just raining, but it’s still BS to me.
 
RockULikeAHurricane

Finsfan1984 said:
I get what the concept of this is, but the team that actually HIRES the guy should get something. I mean, You can piss down my leg and tell me that it’s just raining, but it’s still BS to me.
That wouldn’t make sense because it could incentivize a GM to hire and fire a minority coach over and over to build a stacked team.
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

superphin said:
I don't understand if they are trying to incentivize teams to hire minorities shouldn't they comp teams some draft picks if they hire one?
That is so ****ing racist. This is the problem with the Rooney Rule. It's so, so stupid and treats non-white people like a different class of person. Read this post out loud and listen to how ridiculous it sounds, lol. If the league awarded draft picks for hiring black people, you'd have a carousel of black coaches being fired and hired each year to game the system.

Racism is just totally stupid. It's a shame that the prevailing attitude in this country seems to be to use racism to advance certain peoples instead of getting away from the idea of racism entirely.
 
NYPhinzFan

MP-Omnis said:
That is so ****ing racist. This is the problem with the Rooney Rule. It's so, so stupid and treats non-white people like a different class of person. Read this post out loud and listen to how ridiculous it sounds, lol. If the league awarded draft picks for hiring black people, you'd have a carousel of black coaches being fired and hired each year to game the system.

Racism is just totally stupid. It's a shame that the prevailing attitude in this country seems to be to use racism to advance certain peoples instead of getting away from the idea of racism entirely.
Yeah MLK tried to suggest that 50 years ago. Not as easy as it sounds unfortunately.
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

RockULikeAHurricane said:
That wouldn’t make sense because it could incentivize a GM to hire and fire a minority coach over and over to build a stacked team.
What team would ONLY hire a guy to get a 3rd comp pick and constantly fire them to get comp picks? Constantly firing coaches is NO WAY to build a team.
 
