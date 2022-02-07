Do teams get awarded draft picks for hiring a minority coach?

I guess the goal is to reward the teams that develop them. Same way we would have been rewarded if Chicago hired McKenzie.I don't understand if they are trying to incentivize teams to hire minorities shouldn't they comp teams some draft picks if they hire one?
That wouldn’t make sense because it could incentivize a GM to hire and fire a minority coach over and over to build a stacked team.I get what the concept of this is, but the team that actually HIRES the guy should get something. I mean, You can piss down my leg and tell me that it’s just raining, but it’s still BS to me.
Racism is just totally stupid. It's a shame that the prevailing attitude in this country seems to be to use racism to advance certain peoples instead of getting away from the idea of racism entirely.
What is the point? Dolphins will probably blow their picksOk, that makes sense...guess I'm just salty because I want some picks too lol.