Do teams get awarded draft picks for hiring a minority coach?

superphin said: I don't understand if they are trying to incentivize teams to hire minorities shouldn't they comp teams some draft picks if they hire one? Click to expand...

That is so ****ing racist. This is the problem with the Rooney Rule. It's so, so stupid and treats non-white people like a different class of person. Read this post out loud and listen to how ridiculous it sounds, lol. If the league awarded draft picks for hiring black people, you'd have a carousel of black coaches being fired and hired each year to game the system.Racism is just totally stupid. It's a shame that the prevailing attitude in this country seems to be to use racism to advance certain peoples instead of getting away from the idea of racism entirely.