Do the Dolphins have the loot to make a push for Joe Burrow?
The Miami Dolphins have been locked into the fifth and 18th overall picks in the first round of the upcoming 2020 NFL draft. At No. 5, there’s little hope that the Dolphins will find LSU quar…
It will require a big package of picks for a team to move to the No. 1 overall pick. In 2012, the Redskins traded up from No. 6 to the second overall pick with the Rams in their deal for Griffin. The trade distance (four spots) cost the Redskins three first-rounders (2012, 2013, 2014) and a second-round pick (2012).
The Dolphins have the fifth overall pick and would have to move up that same distance, four spots, to get the first overall selection. And unlike the Redskins, the Dolphins have so many picks in 2020 they could maneuver picks without hurting their future draft classes. Miami could offer up its three first-round picks this year and a second this year in a deal and still have a second-round pick this year, two first-round picks next year and two second-round picks next year leftover. The Redskins were set back by a trade of this magnitude —the Dolphins would be to a much lesser degree.
It will be interesting see how much the front office values Joe, and if they feel it is worth trading up if the trade is available.