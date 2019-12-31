Do the Dolphins have the loot to make a push for Joe Burrow?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Do the Dolphins have the loot to make a push for Joe Burrow?

The Miami Dolphins have been locked into the fifth and 18th overall picks in the first round of the upcoming 2020 NFL draft. At No. 5, there’s little hope that the Dolphins will find LSU quar…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

It will require a big package of picks for a team to move to the No. 1 overall pick. In 2012, the Redskins traded up from No. 6 to the second overall pick with the Rams in their deal for Griffin. The trade distance (four spots) cost the Redskins three first-rounders (2012, 2013, 2014) and a second-round pick (2012).

The Dolphins have the fifth overall pick and would have to move up that same distance, four spots, to get the first overall selection. And unlike the Redskins, the Dolphins have so many picks in 2020 they could maneuver picks without hurting their future draft classes. Miami could offer up its three first-round picks this year and a second this year in a deal and still have a second-round pick this year, two first-round picks next year and two second-round picks next year leftover. The Redskins were set back by a trade of this magnitude —the Dolphins would be to a much lesser degree.

It will be interesting see how much the front office values Joe, and if they feel it is worth trading up if the trade is available.
 
Early in the season, I was talking to my cousin and said I would be ecstatic if Miami could parlay their three first round picks to get Young and Burrow. Then again, that was long before Tag-a-voila got hurt and Miami won a few games.

Now, I think both are out of reach. Even if Miami wanted to sell the farm for Burrow, I doubt Cincy would bite. Also, while I feel Young would be a great pick, I don't feel he's worth anything more than an original pick. In the games I saw, I just felt he took too many plays off, if it wasn't going to result in a sack for him.
 
No way I can see them giving up Burrow. We'd have to give the our drafts for the foreseeable future. I honestly think their price would be too terrible for us to consider.
 
I think we need to do our home work more than ever with our draft personnel to have there assessments to make the best decision for this organization going forward. Plan A-trade can be worked out, which I don't know if that can be with the Bengals without giving up an awful lot. Plan B- Can we get three players with out first round picks to make the team that much better collectively? Where does Rosen truly fit going forward?
 
I'd be all for it John, unfortunately I don't think the Bengals would be. It is a lot to give up for one player but if you're convinced he's the one, then I guess you have to give it a shot...
 
Watch it John, that's a dirty word round these parts partner...
 
Why people are so sold on a 1 year sample size with Burrow is beyond me. Did no one pay attention to his 2018 season? Mediocre. Has anyone noticed how many other Heisman QB’s have had magical seasons too, only to be marginal in the NFL?

I guess not.

IMO there are far too many swept away with the flavor of the month. They get overly infatuated with what’s hot in the here and now. Not me.

I‘m not unequivocally saying that Burrow can’t develop into a good or great QB, I’m saying that there’s really no reason to believe that he will — not to the point of surrendering a King’s ransom of picks. That just wouldn’t be smart business at all.

This isn’t John Elway or Andrew Luck — wherein they had 3 or more seasons of stellar play. This dude has ONE. That’s nowhere near enough sample size to go crazy over.

IMO, Burrow will likely be in between this season and last season. While he has potential, like all these QB’s do, he‘s in now way become a no brainer franchise QB. If it weren’t for the hip injury, he’d still be behind Tua on most draft boards.

Yet some folks are talking about giving up serious resources to trade up for him? Give me a break.

If the Dolphins were ever seriously considering doing that, it better be for Trevor Lawrence next season — not Joe freaking Burrow.
 
The dude changed teams. Wouldn't you agree that it takes time for a kid to adapt to an entirely different system?

I tried to get this point across to some dudes in the draft forum, and they pointed out that Alabama had changed OCs. I replied that changing teams with completely different schemes and philosophies was a whole different matter than a new OC coming into an existing team and system, but then they started saying things like I was backtracking or couldn't admit I was wrong. I don't have time for keyboard warriors, so I just left the thread.
 
Regardless of someone else overpaying....our 3 first rounders are the proper value....in a trade to #1... I personally would make that trade... we’d still have 2 2’s and a high 3rd.

Would love to get Burrow.

I would just get a couple extra young free agents to make up for the picks it cost to get Burrow....we have the cap space this year to do it
 
I think Burrow is the real deal, but we need our picks in April to fix the lines and other needs. If our picks and FA signings pan out, I could see us unloading however many picks it'd take to get Lawrence in '21.
 
I like Love has all the tools and metrics, he just needs to be more decisive and quit locking on his primary. He needs to read quicker and move along in his progressions. Fix that and he'd be a star.
 
