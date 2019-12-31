Do the Dolphins have the loot to make a push for Joe Burrow?

Why people are so sold on a 1 year sample size with Burrow is beyond me. Did no one pay attention to his 2018 season? Mediocre. Has anyone noticed how many other Heisman QB’s have had magical seasons too, only to be marginal in the NFL?



I guess not.



IMO there are far too many swept away with the flavor of the month. They get overly infatuated with what’s hot in the here and now. Not me.



I‘m not unequivocally saying that Burrow can’t develop into a good or great QB, I’m saying that there’s really no reason to believe that he will — not to the point of surrendering a King’s ransom of picks. That just wouldn’t be smart business at all.



This isn’t John Elway or Andrew Luck — wherein they had 3 or more seasons of stellar play. This dude has ONE. That’s nowhere near enough sample size to go crazy over.



IMO, Burrow will likely be in between this season and last season. While he has potential, like all these QB’s do, he‘s in now way become a no brainer franchise QB. If it weren’t for the hip injury, he’d still be behind Tua on most draft boards.



Yet some folks are talking about giving up serious resources to trade up for him? Give me a break.



If the Dolphins were ever seriously considering doing that, it better be for Trevor Lawrence next season — not Joe freaking Burrow.