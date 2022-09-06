Do the Dolphins have the perfect storm brewing?

So as rough as Flores going out the door was, he brought structure and discipline to the defense and brought guys up in a TNT play the game with precision and execute/don’t beat yourself.



But in that there was a my way or highway mentally and clear favoritism or dislike, overall the energy was pretty bad.



Now Miami gets a young energetic coach who can fix the offense quick (we hope), a slew of moves to reinforce that idea and fresh perspective that focuses on elevating players in their skill set (mainly Tua) and breaking down barriers (no structure on locker assignments)



So did Miami find some weird recipe to have a year to pop and get into consistently making the playoffs by having a core with structure and discipline/accountability now lead by an energetic offensive minded coach who builds relationships?