Do we bring back Gesicki?

I really love Gesicki but is he worth the big bucks?
I would actually want another good WR in his place(Ford who I like is not a #3) Wilson has been underwhelming.
Smythe is actually the better complete TE and Tua does seem to be comfortable with him as well.
