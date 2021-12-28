 Do we bring back Gesicki? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do we bring back Gesicki?

T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
5,260
Reaction score
2,781
Location
Southern California
I really love Gesicki but is he worth the big bucks?

I would actually want another good WR in his place(Ford who I like is not a #3) Wilson has been underwhelming.

Smythe is actually the better complete TE and Tua does seem to be comfortable with him as well.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Not Quite A Shredder
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2012
Messages
5,798
Reaction score
4,332
Location
Virginia
Id rather make sure Ogbah stays. I like Gesicki but if cap space is tight (i dont know if it is) i feel we could live without him. He's slightly overrated IMO - as in really good, not elite.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
17,044
Reaction score
29,955
VBCheeseGrater said:
Id rather make sure Ogbah stays. I like Gesicki but if cap space is tight (i dont know if it is) i feel we could live without him. He's slightly overrated IMO - as in really good, not elite.
Click to expand...
it isn't.

we have practically the most cap space in the league next year.

upwards of 60 or 70 million dollars (guessing).

whoever is running the cap really knows what they are doing.

we can do whatever we want to do this offseason.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Starter
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
1,035
Reaction score
1,065
Yes, unless he can be upgraded somehow. Franchise tag him if need be.
 
PCmor

PCmor

I like cheese
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,997
Reaction score
811
I think considering our cap situation you pay Gesicki because he's one of the biggest TE mismatches in the game right now. We can't be jettisoning playmakers unless some other team goes out of their mind in what they're willing to pay him. If that's the case, tag him and trade him to them for a bunch of picks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom