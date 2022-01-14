 Do We Bring……. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Do We Bring…….

andyahs

andyahs

His lawsuit against the league is a big issue for the league so no leave him retired.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

andyahs said:
His lawsuit against the league is a big issue for the league so no leave him retired.
jon-gruden-gruden.gif
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

GhostArmOfMarino

It's really too bad what Gruden did. I don't specifically know if he's racist or was just trying to insult the guy, but even if it's just the latter you can't use racial stereotypes to do so.
 
andyahs

andyahs

GhostArmOfMarino said:
It's really too bad what Gruden did. I don't specifically know if he's racist or was just trying to insult the guy, but even if it's just the latter you can't use racial stereotypes to do so.
He said he was angry when he emailed that but to me it shows his true colors.
 
