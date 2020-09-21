Do we understand the definition of “Full Rebuild”

I only ask because I’m seeing so many Dolphin fans already giving up on Flores, Grier, and the “Full Rebuild” that Ross committed to less than 2 years ago.



Some perspective: In year 1 of Flores, we had a full offseason, a normal Training Camp, and a full pre season. We proceeded to go out and lose our first 2 games by a combined 92 points! Not only that, it took until game 5 before Miami played a game closer than 20 points.





Fast forward to this year: Covid wreaks havoc on the offseason. Miami’s breaking in a new OC with almost no way to properly prep for it. On top of that, ZERO preseason games for many new faces on Defense and an offensive line that’s breaking in 4 new starters, 2 of which are rookies. Hell, we’ve got 3 rookies playing if you count Hunt as he has been seeing playing time as well. So with all of those factors, we go out and lose our first 2 games by a combined 13 points.



Don’t get me wrong, I have concerns about the Defense as well. They do not look good at all. That being said, our entire team looked completely different at the end of 2019 compared to those first 2 weeks of the season. I’m willing to wait and see how this team looks in week 17 before I start to judge Flores too harshly and so should you!



Offensively, I think we’re FINALLY starting to see this organization put together a competent Offensive Line. For me, that’s the most important thing to get right because we’re simply not seeing Tua until our coaching staff feels rock solid about the protection in front of him.



I think we all succumbed to the off season hype a little too much and as a result, we’re dealing with inflated expectations. We still need difference makers at the offensive skill positions and tons of needs on Defense. I’d like to see how the rest of this year goes and how we address our needs in the 21 draft before I start to declare that Flores or Grier are in over their heads. So far, Ross and Co. have been truthful about the long haul rebuild and not skipping steps. I guess I’m just a little surprised at where some Fin fans think this team should be at this point.