Does anybody else think Dallas should trade down?

Stills&Landry
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,404
- Reaction score
- 448
Those guys are in such a limbo in all senses they could use just about any position OR go by wo picking any given position.
QB?
Pass rusher?
LBer?
DB?
I know it's completely unlike Jerry but it wouldn't surprise me at all. Personally I would just go QB if I were them and I can't find a trade partner.
QB?
Pass rusher?
LBer?
DB?
I know it's completely unlike Jerry but it wouldn't surprise me at all. Personally I would just go QB if I were them and I can't find a trade partner.