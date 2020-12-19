Does anybody else think Dallas should trade down?

Those guys are in such a limbo in all senses they could use just about any position OR go by wo picking any given position.

QB?
Pass rusher?
LBer?
DB?

I know it's completely unlike Jerry but it wouldn't surprise me at all. Personally I would just go QB if I were them and I can't find a trade partner.
 
Dallas is a hard team to to predict. They also have salary cap issues. Moving on from Prescott could help if they find a comparable talent.

Surtain could fit too.
 
And how about SF? Similar stacked team but floating in limbo with a QB who's a question mark too.
 
They can pick corners rds 2 and 3 if they want but if they pass on Trask he's not making it past the Broncos on the very next pick. Trask would beat Lock out almost immediately but I would give Lock the reps and let him lose the job. Trask responds very well to do or die opportunities.
 
