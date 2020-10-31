Does Anybody Think The Receivers Will Struggle With A Southpaw

The ball spins the opposite way. I am left handed and throw perfect spirals about 45 yards down field. But, my friends say its weird trying to catch a left-handed ball in the air.



I am so glad they had a bye week to feel the way Tua throws it to the 1st team players. Tua throws accurately with prescision, his balls thrown are always tight spirals with air. Straight out ropes or high flying dimes falling from the sky always on the money. When Tua throws deep watch this Sunday, watch how pretty they are. Also, watch how he will throw the receivers open even if they are covered. He has the knack for that.



All of the know-it-all so called experts in the NFL are saying our receivers will struggle. He will struggle. I don't think so.



What do you all think?