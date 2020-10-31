Does Anybody Think The Receivers Will Struggle With A Southpaw

PASQUALE

PASQUALE

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Dec 13, 2001
Messages
1,865
Reaction score
782
Location
BILLINGS, MONTANA
The ball spins the opposite way. I am left handed and throw perfect spirals about 45 yards down field. But, my friends say its weird trying to catch a left-handed ball in the air.

I am so glad they had a bye week to feel the way Tua throws it to the 1st team players. Tua throws accurately with prescision, his balls thrown are always tight spirals with air. Straight out ropes or high flying dimes falling from the sky always on the money. When Tua throws deep watch this Sunday, watch how pretty they are. Also, watch how he will throw the receivers open even if they are covered. He has the knack for that.

All of the know-it-all so called experts in the NFL are saying our receivers will struggle. He will struggle. I don't think so.

What do you all think?
 
D

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
3,065
Reaction score
3,105
Age
39
Location
Tampa
I don’t think so, they are pros, if the ball hits their hands they need to catch it. Plus, Tua is so accurate and throws a catchable pass, they could probably catch the ball with their eyes closed.
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

#1 Fin Cheerleader - Chiquita Lady Lumps
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
942
Reaction score
92
Age
45
Location
Colorado
Even if it is a struggle, l’d think they’d be past that by now through practice.
 
A

Anvil35

Leave Users Titles Alone!!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 29, 2007
Messages
955
Reaction score
361
Location
Everywhere!
Jerry Rice said that it took a minute for him to get used to the ball moving from Montana to Young. He used to have a staffer for the 49ers that threw left handed throw to him after practice. Also said that he figured it out when he realized it wasnt about the spin but the point of the ball coming at a different angle.

Interesting article here - not the one I remember reading but similar content -

https://www.scienceunderground.org/science/football-science-with-jerry-rice/
 
