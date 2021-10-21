 Does anyone have an email address for the front office of the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does anyone have an email address for the front office of the Dolphins

Feverdream said:
I'm moved to write a letter. I doubt that they'll care, but I'd like to send one.
For questions and comments, you can reach us by phone at (305) 943-8000 or via mail at: Miami Dolphins, Sun Life Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, Fla., 33056.
 
Send a physical letter.

Serious. Nobody reads email or takes it seriously. Someone MIGHT glance at it, but probably not. But if you send an actual letter, registered/certified mail, someone WILL read it.
 
Put some white sugar in the letter too to really get a response.

Probably from the FBI but at least you knew someone opened the letter.
 
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Loser mindset right here. "Nobody cares bro lol"

Mail a letter with postage. Somebody will read it. Non-zero chance Tom Garfinkle sends you correspondence back.
Dear Miami Dolphins, please stop sucking and making bad personnel decisions, you’re hurting my feelings. You should’ve drafted Herbert, Jefferson, Taylor, And Slater.
P.S. Watson is a pervert

Love, Bdizzle00
XOXO
 
