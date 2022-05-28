Does every analyst forget we have a DEFENSE?

I think many (if not most analysts) have fallen into a sort of Fantasy Football League thinking, completely forgetting that a stifling defense matters. They get caught up in highlight plays and excitement and miss teamwork and structure. We see this when the analysts worship a defensive player who creates many turnovers, but is just as frequently out of position, playing hero ball.



Hell, we saw that with Mahomes in last year's playoff game. He was flat stupid on any number of plays, playing way outside of what the called play asked him to do. Was he crucified for his meltdown performance? Nope... the analysts positively wet themselves praising his ahem... creativity and off-platform throws.



Smart... boring teams are widely underappreciated.