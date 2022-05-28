 Does every analyst forget we have a DEFENSE? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does every analyst forget we have a DEFENSE?

All these analysts in talking about if we can get into the playoffs forgets we have a Defense, were 9-8 last year, and we had Tua then. Now you just gave him all this. This isn't tennis or golf; this is a team sport. Ask Marino.
 
I think many (if not most analysts) have fallen into a sort of Fantasy Football League thinking, completely forgetting that a stifling defense matters. They get caught up in highlight plays and excitement and miss teamwork and structure. We see this when the analysts worship a defensive player who creates many turnovers, but is just as frequently out of position, playing hero ball.

Hell, we saw that with Mahomes in last year's playoff game. He was flat stupid on any number of plays, playing way outside of what the called play asked him to do. Was he crucified for his meltdown performance? Nope... the analysts positively wet themselves praising his ahem... creativity and off-platform throws.

Smart... boring teams are widely underappreciated.
 
There are a lot of questions for Miami. How much did Brian Flores impact the defense? Can it continue to perform at a high level?

Is McDaniel the right choice at head coach? Can Tua get to that next level?

I feel really good about the moves the Dolphins made this offseason and the direction of the team. But these are legitimate questions until they aren't.
 
I'll take 12 or so boring wins!
 
Indeed! BUT the defense is still legit. Nothing has changed on that end. So when some of those folks pick Miami only winning 5 games this years..well
 
Literally the first question in his response was “How much did Brian Flores impact the defense?” It’s a legit question. We’d all like to think that it wasn’t much, but who knows. Like it or not Miami doesn’t have a great track record of sustained success, so the national media will continue to be skeptical of them until we prove them wrong. I am personally very optimistic about the Dolphins chances, but I get the national media’s perspective.

Seems like a great opportunity to bet the over/under win total. Make lemons out of lemonade.
 
Also, Tua played in 12 games last season and we won 8 of those games. If he played in 17 games we definitely would have made the playoffs. Tua is 14-7 in games where he has more than 4 attempts.

I feel like analysts criticize Tua for not passing for 4,000 yards in a season like he’s had the opportunity. I was indifferent to the Flores firing but now I honestly feel like he was ruining Tua’s career. I can’t wait to see what happens this season.
 
I think 11ish is about right. A lot always comes down to health, catching a few breaks etc.
 
Jordan Dajani CBS: this Dolphins team may be the second-best club in the AFC East. General manager Chris Grier has said that his defense has already noticed a difference in the offense during their short time together. Definitely positive!
 
Yeah, predicting only 5 wins is a ridiculous take. This is not a rebuilding situation. We have proven talent, as well as young guys who should continue to improve. It would take almost total incompetence from our staff for this team to take such a drastic step backwards.

I have confidence in Boyer as an experienced coordinator that is also familiar with these players. He knows what they can, and cannot do. The question with the defense is whether he can create effective game plans from week to week.
 
