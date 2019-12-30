Does Flo get COTY Votes?

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
581
Reaction score
521
Obviously he will not win it as it seems to go to a guy who coaches a good team into the playoffs. But expectations were at best 2-14 with most everyone especially after week 2 saying 0-16 is likely possibly 1-15 if they get lucky and play a perfect game. This staff takes a roster comprised of UDFAs and cast offs to 5-11, has to be worth something doesn't it? Considering 2 of the wins were against division winners and ended up knocking the Pats off the bye week he IMO deserves to be in the top 5/6 for the voting. With it overall looking like...

Harbaugh
Shanahan
Tomlin
LaFluer
Flores/O'Brien/Vrabel
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,726
Reaction score
720
Location
Washington DC
popularity contests need to stop. The Pro Bowl is all about popularity for instance. Parker should be in it, Needham could be in it as a reserve. Fitzpatrick could be in it as a reserve (I know, laugh all you want lol).

Flores SHOULD be COTY. Why? Because he took a waiver wire team and went 5-11, and beat the Patriots (and Eagles).

Look at the Browns, talent all over yet didnt do much.

I guess Vrabel could be a candidate too, because Titans look good. Im rooting for them or KC to go all the way this year.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
893
Location
Albany, NY
Should he get votes? Absolutely. What he did with this patchwork team is nothing short of incredible. He took a team of undrafted, unknown players, and won 5 more games than anyone expected. Including beating the Patriots.

Will he get votes? Doubtful
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom