Does Flo get COTY Votes?

Obviously he will not win it as it seems to go to a guy who coaches a good team into the playoffs. But expectations were at best 2-14 with most everyone especially after week 2 saying 0-16 is likely possibly 1-15 if they get lucky and play a perfect game. This staff takes a roster comprised of UDFAs and cast offs to 5-11, has to be worth something doesn't it? Considering 2 of the wins were against division winners and ended up knocking the Pats off the bye week he IMO deserves to be in the top 5/6 for the voting. With it overall looking like...



Harbaugh

Shanahan

Tomlin

LaFluer

Flores/O'Brien/Vrabel