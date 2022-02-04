 Does Flores have CTE??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Flores have CTE???

srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
613
Reaction score
869
I may be grasping as straws with this one, but some common symptoms of CTE are paranoia, aggression, depression, mood swings and other personality changes.

- Flores seems to think everyone is out to get him. Sounds like he's super paranoid.
- He charged the field during that game when Grant got rocked on a punt return. Although I loved it, it could be perceived as aggressive.
- He cut everyone off last season after the trade deadline and had some heated exchanges with Tua.

Like I said, I may be trying to fit a square peg in a round hole here. However, it just doesn't make sense why he would go on an Aaron Hernandez like rampage when he was considered a top candidate for another spot as a head coach. He's make accusations that Elway was late to their interview because he was out drinking the night before, and Elway said he was on overnight flight to get to the interview (hence why he was disheveled). He claims Ross said "take a flight, go on vacation, Ill pay you 100k for each loss.....". I kinda believe this statement, but I think is was sarcasm. What owner would seriously tell their coach to go on a vacation during the season.

Maybe it's CTE or just plain delusion. Just curious is anyone else thought about this, or maybe I'm just delusional...
 
Last edited:
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
4,599
Reaction score
2,784
Age
31
Location
CT
Nah he’s just entitled and thinks everyone owes him something. Gods gift to coaching in his head. Really throwing the guy that kept you in his organization for 10 years and let you keep advancing… I get it be mad at Miami but to throwing pats under the bus shows what kind of person he is.
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
283
Reaction score
337
Location
Tenn
Those are also symptoms of someone who is just an a-hole. Can we not immediately use CTE as an excuse for everything negative that anyone who played football does? It is becoming a trend to mention CTE whenever someone who played football exhibits negative behaviors.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,707
Reaction score
6,193
Age
45
Location
East Coast
You're not, crossed my mind too.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
1,188
Reaction score
3,277
Age
37
Location
Charlotte, NC
The Gov said:
He didn't play long enough to have it. He's just a ****bag.
I mean it can happen quicker to different people. There have been college players that have had it during their autopsy. Like everything in medicine genetics plays a big roll just like you can have a two pack a day smoker live to 95 and marathon runner drop dead in their 40s.
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
343
Reaction score
235
I doubt it. He strikes me as a person who thinks they are never wrong. Therefore it must be somebody elses fault.

Probably why he kept making the same game day mistakes in year 3 as he did in year 1.
 
