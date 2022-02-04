Does Flores have CTE???

I may be grasping as straws with this one, but some common symptoms of CTE are paranoia, aggression, depression, mood swings and other personality changes.



- Flores seems to think everyone is out to get him. Sounds like he's super paranoid.

- He charged the field during that game when Grant got rocked on a punt return. Although I loved it, it could be perceived as aggressive.

- He cut everyone off last season after the trade deadline and had some heated exchanges with Tua.



Like I said, I may be trying to fit a square peg in a round hole here. However, it just doesn't make sense why he would go on an Aaron Hernandez like rampage when he was considered a top candidate for another spot as a head coach. He's make accusations that Elway was late to their interview because he was out drinking the night before, and Elway said he was on overnight flight to get to the interview (hence why he was disheveled). He claims Ross said "take a flight, go on vacation, Ill pay you 100k for each loss.....". I kinda believe this statement, but I think is was sarcasm. What owner would seriously tell their coach to go on a vacation during the season.



Maybe it's CTE or just plain delusion. Just curious is anyone else thought about this, or maybe I'm just delusional...