Does Home Field Really Matter this Year?

I've seen too much football to assume Miami will make the playoffs. But if they do, does home field mean anything this year?
Weather obviously could be a factor, but the crowd won't really matter.
I guess what I'm saying is this is the year to be the 6th or 7th seed.
