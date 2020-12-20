 Does Home Field Really Matter this Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Home Field Really Matter this Year?

SF Dolphin Fan

I've seen too much football to assume Miami will make the playoffs. But if they do, does home field mean anything this year?

Weather obviously could be a factor, but the crowd won't really matter.

I guess what I'm saying is this is the year to be the 6th or 7th seed.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

home team doesn't have to travel, doesn't have to sleep in a hotel, goes through the practice in their usual environment etc

of course a lack of crowd helps, but it's not the only thing
 
