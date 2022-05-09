Does Marino serve a specific football-related function for Dolphins?

Just to preface; he's my fave player ever and one of my fave 'celeb personalities'

But...

As much of a present entity at seemingly every Dolphins function from games to random charity or press-related events that Dan is, do you think some people ever wonder "why is he here?". Are younger players ever like " why is the dude from Ace Ventura always here?"

While I l love seeing him around, I do wonder if, at some point, these questions will be asked to more serious degree.

I would hate, for his sake, if that actually did get awkward or embarassing for him.

The various titles he's had with the team seem more superficial at times.

Montana has never been continually present in the 49'ers presence like Dan is with the Dolphins, just as a contrast. Yet I always felt Montana earned a reputation as being more 'cerebral' as a player and wouldve seemed a better candidate to be a coach or in a GM position.

Having said that, Elway, as a player, seemed way less likely than either to be a GM cuz he never came off as 'cerebral' as a player to me. Tough and talented? Certainly, but FO material?

Look how that turned out.

Plus, didn't Dan, like, resign a position after a day once? You guys know the full story on that?



Long story short, Id hate to see an actual moment of Dan being accused of 'wearing out a welcome' from a credibility standpoint. If I knew for a fact that he is serving an important role beyond 'brand ambassador' then Id be less worried about what Im suggesting coming to fruition.