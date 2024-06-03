Does The Justin Jefferson Deal Tell Us Tyreek Hill's Time In Miami Is Nearing An End?

The way Tyreek's contract was structured, his cap hit is starting to balloon. It was $7mm in 2022, $13mm in 2023, $31mm this year, $34mm next year and then set to balloon to $56mm in 2026.



So far it seems they can accommodate his cap hit this year, without a restructure, assuming they have no big moves they want to make.



Unclear w/ respect to next year, and I cannot imagine eating the $56mm hit in 2026. At some point soon, to keep him, they will need to restructure him. But I also suspect, Tyreek will want something close to the Jefferson deal, if his performance holds up. Tyreek has already intimated he is expecting a new deal.



Assuming the Dolphins pay Tua, and they just paid Waddle, and then if they also want to retain guys like Jaelen Phillips and Holland (granted unclear re both given injury and positional value question), I don't think they have the money to do it.



Not sure this is a big deal. All things come to an end. Hill's performance may start to degrade soon too given his age, then the situation more easily solves for itself.



My guess is it potentially comes to an end after this year. I do not think it would be crazy for the Dolphins to trade him after this year ends if they can get something decent back for a player they ultimately may not be able to afford to keep anyway. It becomes easier to do this if one of the WRs they drafted turns out to look pretty good. This might be part of why the paid Waddle and then drafted two more WRs, when it really wasn't viewed as a position of need. Smart way to take a shot at giving themselves some flexibility in this regard.



It will be interesting how this plays out. Does the scenario I laid out make sense, or am I missing something? Yes I know the cap increases every year, but the salaries of their own players can out-run cap increases. We just had to part ways with Wilkins and Rob Hunt for similar reasons, and that was two-three years before Tua's likely new contract will start to really kick in.