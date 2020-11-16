Does this Draft Focus on Offense Again?

The Miami defense is currently ahead of the offense and is playing at a high level. No doubt, the Dolphins need a complete middle linebacker, a defensive tackle who can stop the run, depth at safety and potentially a pass rusher to complement Ogbah etc. Although, I've been pleasantly surprised by the pressure Miami has put on opposing quarterbacks. It seems like a risky group of pass rushers, but a hit for the front office could take the defense up another level.



The offensive line has made strides. I'd like to see the Dolphins resign Karras. If not, that opens up a big need. Having a rookie at center is tough even if he comes in with a lot of talent. No question, Miami needs a running back and at least one significant upgrade at wide receiver. A speed receiver would really help the running game.



With Tua on board, do you concentrate this draft on finding players to build around him? It's an excellent draft for wide receivers. There are a few really promising tight ends. The running back class isn't nearly as good as last year, but there are a couple who've been talked about as potential first rounders (Etienne and Harris). Of course, Miami could also continue to upgrade the offensive line. It looks like a good overall class for the offensive line.



Free agency will obviously determine, to an extent, what direction the Dolphins go in the draft. At this point, I'd love it if Miami could find that run-stopping DT in free agency, but we'll see whose out there. How would you most like to allocate those first four picks (two firsts, two seconds)?