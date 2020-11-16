Does this Draft Focus on Offense Again?

SF Dolphin Fan

The Miami defense is currently ahead of the offense and is playing at a high level. No doubt, the Dolphins need a complete middle linebacker, a defensive tackle who can stop the run, depth at safety and potentially a pass rusher to complement Ogbah etc. Although, I've been pleasantly surprised by the pressure Miami has put on opposing quarterbacks. It seems like a risky group of pass rushers, but a hit for the front office could take the defense up another level.

The offensive line has made strides. I'd like to see the Dolphins resign Karras. If not, that opens up a big need. Having a rookie at center is tough even if he comes in with a lot of talent. No question, Miami needs a running back and at least one significant upgrade at wide receiver. A speed receiver would really help the running game.

With Tua on board, do you concentrate this draft on finding players to build around him? It's an excellent draft for wide receivers. There are a few really promising tight ends. The running back class isn't nearly as good as last year, but there are a couple who've been talked about as potential first rounders (Etienne and Harris). Of course, Miami could also continue to upgrade the offensive line. It looks like a good overall class for the offensive line.

Free agency will obviously determine, to an extent, what direction the Dolphins go in the draft. At this point, I'd love it if Miami could find that run-stopping DT in free agency, but we'll see whose out there. How would you most like to allocate those first four picks (two firsts, two seconds)?
 
PHINSfan

I would take Smith, and Harris in the first Rnd, and then look for Defensive help with Rnds 2 and 3. After that, then best player available.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

PHINSfan said:
I would take Smith, and Harris in the first Rnd, and then look for Defensive help with Rnds 2 and 3. After that, then best player available.
That would be a huge boost for this offense. Don't necessarily want to go running back R1, but I think there's a chance Harris goes late first. Both played with Tua too so that could speed up their NFL transition.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

jimthefin said:
It will depend on who is available when they pick, and where they pick.

I would love to grab Parsons and then concentrate on offense after that.
Agree. That could set up a situation where Miami trades back up to land Chase, Smith or Waddle. Or maybe the front office likes receivers beyond those top three?

Right now, Miami is projected to pick #22. I don't see anyway those top three receivers last that long. That could be in range for Bateman, Moore, Marshall???
 
Joe Dolfan

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. That could set up a situation where Miami trades back up to land Chase, Smith or Waddle. Or maybe the front office likes receivers beyond those top three?

Right now, Miami is projected to pick #22. I don't see anyway those top three receivers last that long. That could be in range for Bateman, Moore, Marshall???
Bateman and Moore could conceivably go before Smith or Waddle.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Joe Dolfan said:
Bateman and Moore could conceivably go before Smith or Waddle.
A lot of it depends on what a team is looking for. Bateman is a bigger receiver so teams looking for more size could place him higher. I've seen mocks that have Moore higher than Smith and Waddle, but not many. Maybe with Waddle's injury, Moore moves up. I think Waddle is more dynamic.
 
PSU Cane

SF Dolphin Fan said:
A lot of it depends on what a team is looking for. Bateman is a bigger receiver so teams looking for more size could place him higher. I've seen mocks that have Moore higher than Smith and Waddle, but not many. Maybe with Waddle's injury, Moore moves up. I think Waddle is more dynamic.
Moore hasn't played a snap in 14 months so until he does, and well, I can't see anyone taking him over the other top-tier WRs.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

PSU Cane said:
Moore hasn't played a snap in 14 months so until he does, and well, I can't see anyone taking him over the other top-tier WRs.
I'd hate to be an NFL scout right now having to make final evaluations on all these players who haven't played in so long.
 
Zeb

SF Dolphin Fan said:
If Waddle is a perfect fit, as someone who can stretch the defense, Moore fits that mold as well.
I will be honest. I don't watch college as much as I used to. So my opinion is not as valid as some of you guys on here when it comes to this sort of thing. But man I'm kind of stuck on Moore

Kid squatted 600 lbs at 180 lbs body weight . That's ridiculous . Weight room numbers aren't everything but that's really impressive
 
Feverdream

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. That could set up a situation where Miami trades back up to land Chase, Smith or Waddle. Or maybe the front office likes receivers beyond those top three?

Right now, Miami is projected to pick #22. I don't see anyway those top three receivers last that long. That could be in range for Bateman, Moore, Marshall???
We could also look to move up from 22 or so to 15 or 16. We have the juice.
 
