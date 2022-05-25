Does this outfit make me look fat.

He’s freaking ripped.



It reminds me that when I was in college at a big ten school I played a ton of basketball (intramural sports and such). One day this group of guys came together. They were all like 5’10 to about 6’1 and all absolutely ripped and totally quick twitch. They weren’t great at basketball. Excellent athletes but just kind of awkward in basketball. Compact but super powerful. They were skins so it was even more apparent. We could handle, block out, and drain shots because we played all the time. They were disorganized and not playing all the time but their athleticism was ridiculous compared to normal students. Especially with the synergy of putting them together. But it’s like they were too fast and athletic for their skill set in basketball or at least in terms of playing recently or together.



Anyway, we kicked their ass but their athleticism was off the charts. Eye popping. We had an advantage because we knew how to play, played together all the time, and worked well together. For some reason it didn’t occur to me that they were athletes. I just thought they were workout warrior students. Anyway we started chatting between games. Super nice guys and it turns they were all defensive backs. That pic of Tyreek reminds me of what I’m talking about. The muscle to size ratio is staggering. It’s like a guy who is all muscle.



Regular people forget how phenomenal these guys are as athletes and how powerful and ripped football players are. They can look semi-normal in regular clothes or whatever but man their physicality and athleticism is off the charts.