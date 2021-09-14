 Does this stat blow your mind to? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does this stat blow your mind to?

From nfl.com
I thought this was worthy of a mention. Imagine your team has not had anyone come from behind to beat them in this many games when leading by just two tds.
The Ravens have won 98 straight games when leading by 14+ points at any point in the game. Only DAL (114 games from 1965-1981) has a longer streak since 1930.
 
