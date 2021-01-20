Dolfan from Germany

Hi, i am longtime dolfan(Since Dan The Man and Zach Thomas) , from germany, i know i was registratet here before,but forget my old Mail Adress.

I not will write many, bcs my English is too rusty. Most time i am here just for find Informations.

Pro Tua, bcs i like what i saw Most time this season.

I like this Forum, bcs many interesting discussions here. Cya