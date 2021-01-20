 Dolfan from Germany | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolfan from Germany

Finsup_germany

Finsup_germany

Rookie
Joined
Jan 20, 2021
Messages
1
Reaction score
3
Age
50
Location
Germany-Schleswig Holstein
Hi, i am longtime dolfan(Since Dan The Man and Zach Thomas) , from germany, i know i was registratet here before,but forget my old Mail Adress.
I not will write many, bcs my English is too rusty. Most time i am here just for find Informations.
Pro Tua, bcs i like what i saw Most time this season.
I like this Forum, bcs many interesting discussions here. Cya
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
33,847
Reaction score
34,755
Location
And I'm wasted and I can't find my way home
Welcome! Your English sounds fine. So don't let that inhibit you from contributing your thoughts. We've certainly got some well-meaning fans with a lot less grasp of English than you've demonstrated which hasn't stopped them from frequently posting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom