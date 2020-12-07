Dolphin Defense, and Fitz causing Tua conflict

M

Michael Morris

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
73
Reaction score
84
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.
 
LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Second String
Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Messages
1,751
Reaction score
1,026
The people on this forum calling for Fitzpatrick to start don't actually care about Fitz...their hate for Tua just runs so deep, they have to hitch their wagon to a 16-year veteran that hasn't made the playoffs once.

It's just that simple.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
132
Reaction score
233
Location
Mississippi
Michael Morris said:
You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.
Click to expand...
Tua is the Miami Dolphins Quarterback
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
1,875
Reaction score
66
Tua is our best bet for now and the future. Fitz will give you better stats but Tua plays winning football. He's a rookie, and his situational awareness is already nearly at Fitz' level, and we already know his measurables are better. I think he really learned alot from his week off too. We are in good hands.
 
D

dol-phan007

Money is Power
Joined
Jan 25, 2008
Messages
596
Reaction score
51
Michael Morris said:
You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.
Click to expand...
No, you are. We are not debating this. Tus's team if he is healthy.
 
J

jazz015

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,573
Reaction score
1,339
Michael Morris said:
You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.
Click to expand...
Yeah Fitzpatrick is such a winner everybody keeps benching him.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2006
Messages
1,621
Reaction score
1,488
Location
Fleming Island , FL
How many more of these random posts? Why can't we all just enjoy and respect the process. We just completed game 28 in the rebuild. We are 8-4 and the sky is still there.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,789
Reaction score
5,119
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Michael Morris said:
You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.
Click to expand...
Hmmm, so you’re saying we should start the QB who played for 8 teams but never led one of em to the playoffs??? NO
That is some preposterous drivel you spooled there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom