Dolphin Defense, and Fitz causing Tua conflict

You know we are all debating this cause we see this close to a super bowl defense and qb that is scrappy, and brings stability to this team. Most franchises throw a raw rookie like Tua too the wolves and take the lumps through a 3-13 season. However, this Dolphin team has a a veteran qb that has one a few games in this league and has a defense capable of producing a winning record. This is not the norm for a rebuilding franchise way ahead of schedule.