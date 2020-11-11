Dolphin Midseason Awards

Little bit of fun but let’s see who you thinks deserves some accolades at the halfway point.



MVP and DPOY

Emanuel Ogbah - bit rouge but nobody on offense really has stood out to this point and while X is great and had big consideration for DPOY but Ogbah gets the nod there. Having a career year. 7 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PD, 4 TFL, 13 QB hits and tons of pressure.



OPOY

Gaskins - roughly 600 scrimmage yards and a few TDs. Not flashy but consistent. Great option albeit not a feature back.



DROY

Brandon Jones - dude is a tackling machine and fits the scheme so well seems like a long term guy. Unspectacular but sure consistent guy who has really grown and cut down on mistakes



OROY

Austin Jackson - long term answer at LT. Only going to get stronger and better. Great pick can’t wait to see his ceiling.



Most under appreciated



Offense

Saunders - just cash money to this point. No worries when it time to kick just count it



Defense

Seiler - relentless and solid dude. Is in there on key plays making key plays. A keeper for sure.



Most improved

Raekwon Davis - slow start but Flo was excited when he was drafted and now we see why. Eating up double teams starting to flash explosiveness and get into the backfield. If they keep him focused could be a force in the middle for years.