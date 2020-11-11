Dolphin Midseason Awards

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,645
Reaction score
2,618
Little bit of fun but let’s see who you thinks deserves some accolades at the halfway point.

MVP and DPOY
Emanuel Ogbah - bit rouge but nobody on offense really has stood out to this point and while X is great and had big consideration for DPOY but Ogbah gets the nod there. Having a career year. 7 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PD, 4 TFL, 13 QB hits and tons of pressure.

OPOY
Gaskins - roughly 600 scrimmage yards and a few TDs. Not flashy but consistent. Great option albeit not a feature back.

DROY
Brandon Jones - dude is a tackling machine and fits the scheme so well seems like a long term guy. Unspectacular but sure consistent guy who has really grown and cut down on mistakes

OROY
Austin Jackson - long term answer at LT. Only going to get stronger and better. Great pick can’t wait to see his ceiling.

Most under appreciated

Offense
Saunders - just cash money to this point. No worries when it time to kick just count it

Defense
Seiler - relentless and solid dude. Is in there on key plays making key plays. A keeper for sure.

Most improved
Raekwon Davis - slow start but Flo was excited when he was drafted and now we see why. Eating up double teams starting to flash explosiveness and get into the backfield. If they keep him focused could be a force in the middle for years.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,539
Reaction score
17,057
Location
richmond va
That davis take is strange to me. I just don’t see it.

the mvp is tua. Wait til end of year it will be obvious. Analyst are already calling him a future league mvp. And for good reason. This team just took the it’s ceiling to another level even for this year.

hard to argue with ogbah he’s playing way above his physical tools level and there’s a lot of scheme driving but he’s making the plays. Setting the edge and finishing on his opportunities. he’s been relative to the edge market worth every penny. It’s obvious he’s bought in.

x I still think is the best player on that defense though. There isn’t a lot of scheme driving things there.

a true difference maker at the lb level really elevates that side of the ball.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom