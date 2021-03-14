Dolphin writers seem so clueless about this team

Tiko377
I read about 5 articles last week that we were going hard after Aaron Jones and he would probably be a Dolphin.
Cameron Wolfe a ESPN employee broke the KVN news.
No one even knew that Lawson would be traded or that Miami was trying to make a deal.
I use to believe in Barry Jackson as our best inside source person but this year he's just throwing stuff at the wall and hoping it sticks.
