Dolphin writers seem so clueless about this team

I think some of you are going overboard on media is lying. They've given us the clue from what their sources are stating. Aaron might have put out he has a interest in the Dolphins to get GB to up their price. Miami sources may have put out Miami has interest. None of this makes a reporter a liar. Miami is trying to keep their plans to themselves and as I read articles it's mostly speculation. Nothing to make me believe the reporter hasn't done their research. You guys act as if the reporter is getting their info directly from the GM. If the GM is telling his plan, he needs to be fired. This time of year is always speculation and the truth is the team might have had interest in the player that his team resigned. By the fact that GB is just getting this done sounds like he might have tested free agency, but who's going to pay him 12m a year besides GB?