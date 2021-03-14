 Dolphin writers seem so clueless about this team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphin writers seem so clueless about this team

T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,792
Reaction score
1,686
Location
Southern California
I read about 5 articles last week that we were going hard after Aaron Jones and he would probably be a Dolphin.

Cameron Wolfe a ESPN employee broke the KVN news.

No one even knew that Lawson would be traded or that Miami was trying to make a deal.

I use to believe in Barry Jackson as our best inside source person but this year he's just throwing stuff at the wall and hoping it sticks.
 
pb1300

pb1300

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 22, 2003
Messages
488
Reaction score
102
Another Fins reporter wants to give up Tua, Wilkins, and three first rounders for Watson. Un-f’ng-real!
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,882
Reaction score
1,543
Location
Albany, NY
Not sure that I’d say they made a mistake about Aaron Jones. Just because he resigned with Green Bay before FA started, doesn’t mean Miami wasn’t going to try to sign him
 
T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,792
Reaction score
1,686
Location
Southern California
traptses said:
Not sure that I’d say they made a mistake about Aaron Jones. Just because he resigned with Green Bay before FA started, doesn’t mean Miami wasn’t going to try to sign him
Click to expand...

Maybe but Jones could have been a Dolphin in 24 hours if he really wanted to come to Miami.

Flores has pretty much given these writers nothing since he has become head coach he has no leaks unlike previous regimes.
 
G

gofins60

Starter
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,258
Reaction score
955
Location
Allentown, PA
IMO, sports writers (or any reporters) who publish false stories should be punished or fired. They should do their due diligence and make sure that they are reporting facts, not rumors. I understand that they want views, but when there is no news, there just isn't any news! When it's slow, instead of coming up with something original and interesting they copy other writers' stories, print rumors, or write whatever stupid idea happens to pop into their head.

For example, everyone was writing that Miami was interested in QB D. Watson. Really? Has anyone seen an official press release from the Miami Dolphins stating that they wanted to trade for Watson? If not, then why would they write that? To get views on their article, that's why. IMO, 90% (or more) of the media are useless, lazy liars!
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,239
Reaction score
7,607
Most teams are pretty tight lipped about their plans. Reporters are trying to connect the dots, based on what agents are saying, interviews with players, travel etc.

Remember when Watson was in Miami and all the rumors that started flying around?

The fact is, many media know only a little more than fans. But they have to write something with most of the articles around this time being pure speculation.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,105
Reaction score
5,157
It's been pretty obvious for a while, not to trust much that comes out of their mouths. Yet folks consistently blow up when they write complete made up nonsense.

Flores is smart in doing this, keep things in house, put out only stories you want to put out that benefit what the team actually wants to do. It's a fine line though too because if things don't go to plan, Flores and Grier may need the local press to keep them employee, thankfully that's not the case right now.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
558
Reaction score
520
Location
Minnesota
Tiko377 said:
Maybe but Jones could have been a Dolphin in 24 hours if he really wanted to come to Miami.

Flores has pretty much given these writers nothing since he has become head coach he has no leaks unlike previous regimes.
Click to expand...
Money, we now have a real coach who keeps the reigns tight on these fools! They don't know how to handle that and they just have to get clicks so they write crap. All crap. It's refreshing actually!!
 
MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,938
Reaction score
598
Age
17
Location
Maryland
I think some of you are going overboard on media is lying. They've given us the clue from what their sources are stating. Aaron might have put out he has a interest in the Dolphins to get GB to up their price. Miami sources may have put out Miami has interest. None of this makes a reporter a liar. Miami is trying to keep their plans to themselves and as I read articles it's mostly speculation. Nothing to make me believe the reporter hasn't done their research. You guys act as if the reporter is getting their info directly from the GM. If the GM is telling his plan, he needs to be fired. This time of year is always speculation and the truth is the team might have had interest in the player that his team resigned. By the fact that GB is just getting this done sounds like he might have tested free agency, but who's going to pay him 12m a year besides GB?
 
Zounds

Zounds

CPA4LYFE
Joined
Jan 17, 2005
Messages
8,928
Reaction score
616
Location
Orlando
$12 million a year for Aaron Jones? He is grossly overpaid. Glad we didnt sign him.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
558
Reaction score
520
Location
Minnesota
MDFINFAN said:
I think some of you are going overboard on media is lying. They've given us the clue from what their sources are stating. Aaron might have put out he has a interest in the Dolphins to get GB to up their price. Miami sources may have put out Miami has interest. None of this makes a reporter a liar. Miami is trying to keep their plans to themselves and as I read articles it's mostly speculation. Nothing to make me believe the reporter hasn't done their research. You guys act as if the reporter is getting their info directly from the GM. If the GM is telling his plan, he needs to be fired. This time of year is always speculation and the truth is the team might have had interest in the player that his team resigned. By the fact that GB is just getting this done sounds like he might have tested free agency, but who's going to pay him 12m a year besides GB?
Click to expand...
That being said. What makes a sports reporter credible then? How do we hold these guys accountable? It's just like the meteorologists, they report one thing, and the weather does something different.

In my opinion, some of these guys are alot more credible than others. Their track record reflects. You have to go back and pay attention to these guys past articles and how much of what they wrote in the past worked out that way. Or look at what the staff says regarding the players that are being reported on. Thats really the only way you can tell if the reporters are any where near the truth. Unfortunately, a lot of people don't look back at what was reported in the past for credibility
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom