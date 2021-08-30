 Dolphins 2021 Final Roster Cuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins 2021 Final Roster Cuts

SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,364
Reaction score
8,942
mrhankey81701 said:
Remember everyone. How the roster looks after the final cuts isn't necessarily how the roster will look on week 1.
Click to expand...
I don't think we grab anyone off waivers. But possibly one or two that clear. Nothing really more than that in my opinion. PS is a different story
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
10,523
Reaction score
13,969
Location
New Jersey
Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,692
Reaction score
5,569
dolfan91 said:
Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind.
Click to expand...

This is true, but also remember that 25 or 30 rookie wrs make rosters than there will be at 25 or 30 wrs that were on rosters last year that are looking for jobs this week. For example Breshad Perriman was released today. A team like the Giants or Colts might have more intrest in him than Grant, Hollins, Merritt or whom ever Miami cuts or looks to trade.
 
P

phinfan40353

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 13, 2008
Messages
2,363
Reaction score
1,367
I would think a team like the Jags would be looking to add some bottom end weapons for Sunshine.

Hollins is a lock for us. But I get this feeling Merritt and JG are trade bait.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom