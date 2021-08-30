Dolphins 2021 Final Roster Cuts

dolfan91
I don't think we grab anyone off waivers. But possibly one or two that clear. Nothing really more than that in my opinion. PS is a different storyRemember everyone. How the roster looks after the final cuts isn't necessarily how the roster will look on week 1.
I can definitely see a trade. That's Griers wheelhouse. It's been relatively quite on his front...Wondering if they'll be a trade or two Miami's sleeve? I think they'll try to claim LB's and OLinemen to bolster the depth.
Teams who've suffered some injuries, may provide Miami trade opportunities? Colts and Giants come to mind.