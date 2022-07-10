Dolphins 2023- A look Ahead

So Be said: Miami has made big improvements this off season and hope it will continue next year. Here is a closer look on what is coming.



Salary cap- No good news. Sportrac has us $24M over the cap. We can maneuver that but it will not be like recent years. We have limits.



FA- Miami does not have much to worry about. Gesicki is worth around $14M long term and cheap next year or can be tagged again for $12M IF he works out.

AVG is the other one who stands out and a deal for Wilkins would be good. Add in a back up QB and that's about it



Draft- Everything revolves around Tua's play and no reason to beat the dead horse until he plays.



Needs- QB???, feature RB, CB, OL



The cap situation is a bit concerning but I don't see it as insurmountable. We are 24m over based on this year's cap number, but that number will almost certainly rise, and probably by a substantial amount.As you alluded, there are decisions and choices that will have to be made, some of which will not be popular among fans. Who am I kidding, no matter the decisions they will not be popular with some segment of the fan base.While I like AVG, I don't see him as irreplaceable. He would have to either have a monster campaign, or be willing to sign a team friendly contract.Wilkins is an interesting question. We already picked up his option year so they obviously value him as a player, and losing him would create a pretty big void in the middle.Many are of the opinion that it's make or break this year for Tua, myself included. It isn't that I necessarily think if he doesn't have a great year he should be cut or anything, but business is business and if you don't have a top QB in this league you have to move on at some point. Obviously, the best scenario is for Tua to show he can be "the man" and we can continue to build around him with our multiple early picks through next year's draft.Not sure about the "feature back" line of thought. RBBC seems to be the direction most teams are going, and if a day two pick ends up being that kind of back so be it. Don't get me wrong, that type of player can do wonders for an offense, but it's such a "crap shoot" situation that I'm not generally in favor of spending top 15 draft capital on the risk.