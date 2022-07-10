Dolphins 2023- A look Ahead

Miami has made big improvements this off season and hope it will continue next year. Here is a closer look on what is coming.
Salary cap- No good news. Sportrac has us $24M over the cap. We can maneuver that but it will not be like recent years. We have limits.
FA- Miami does not have much to worry about. Gesicki is worth around $14M long term and cheap next year or can be tagged again for $12M IF he works out.
AVG is the other one who stands out and a deal for Wilkins would be good. Add in a back up QB and that's about it
Draft- Everything revolves around Tua's play and no reason to beat the dead horse until he plays.
Needs- QB???, feature RB, CB, OL
That's all I got for now. Thoughts?
